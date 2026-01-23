Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Sekhukhune United in PSL showdown - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start new signings Mpho Chabatsane, Daniel Msendami and Andre De Jong?

The Buccaneers return to action after the 2025 AFCON break with a tricky Premier Soccer League trip to Polokwane, where they face Babina Noko at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers are out to reclaim the two-point cushion they held before the break, having been knocked off the summit after Mamelodi Sundowns shot to the top on Monday. Adding spice to the encounter, they come up against one of only two sides to have beaten them in the league this season.