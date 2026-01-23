GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up team when they clash with Sekhukhune United on Saturday.
Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Sekhukhune United in PSL showdown - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start new signings Mpho Chabatsane, Daniel Msendami and Andre De Jong?
- Backpage
GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine
Chaine went to the 2025 AFCON tournament on the backdrop of four straight clean sheets in different competitions for Pirates and would want to keep that flawless record.
- Backpagepix
RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso
Facing Sekhukhune who have a number of experienced stars, a player like Lebitso can be reliable for such a match.
- Backpage
LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto
Hotto would be inspired by the fact that Ouaddou still has faith in him after the Namibian had his Pirates contract reportedly renewed.
- Backpage
CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi
With Mbekezeli Mbokazi having left, Sibisi is likely to start enjoying more game time, although there is new signing Mpho Chabatsane waiting in the wings.
- Backpagepix
CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema
The former TS Galaxy would want to pick up from where he left off in the first half of the season as he enjoyed regular football as a starter/.
- Backpagepix
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula
With Sipho Nduli still out injured, Ouaddou does not have to worry about who to play in the engine room as the experienced Makhaula is around.
- Backpage
CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha
After struggling at AFCON, Mbatha would want to get back on top of his game to remain in the plans of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.
- Orlando Pirates
ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong
Ouaddou might want to try and see if the new arrival might give him what he has not got from Sipho Mbule and Patrick Mswanganyi.
- Backpage
RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis
After scoring two goals in four games at AFCON, Appollis return to club action with his head held high.
- Backpagepix
LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi
Ouaddou is spoilt for choice in this role which also has Relebohile Mofokeng as another candidate.
- Backpage
CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa
Makgopa would be pushed by knowing that there is new signing Daniel Msendami ready to prove that he deserved to be signed and play for a club like Pirates.