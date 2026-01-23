+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Khothatso Leballo

Predicting Orlando Pirates' XI to face Sekhukhune United in PSL showdown - Will Abdeslam Ouaddou start new signings Mpho Chabatsane, Daniel Msendami and Andre De Jong?

The Buccaneers return to action after the 2025 AFCON break with a tricky Premier Soccer League trip to Polokwane, where they face Babina Noko at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers are out to reclaim the two-point cushion they held before the break, having been knocked off the summit after Mamelodi Sundowns shot to the top on Monday. Adding spice to the encounter, they come up against one of only two sides to have beaten them in the league this season.

GOAL predicts how Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou could select his starting line-up team when they clash with Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

  • Sipho Chaine, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    GOALKEEPER: Sipho Chaine

    Chaine went to the 2025 AFCON tournament on the backdrop of four straight clean sheets in different competitions for Pirates and would want to keep that flawless record.   

  • Thabiso Lebitso, Orlando Pirates, August 2025Backpagepix

    RIGHT-BACK: Thabiso Lebitso

    Facing Sekhukhune who have a number of experienced stars, a player like Lebitso can be reliable for such a match. 

  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    LEFT-BACK: Deon Hotto

    Hotto would be inspired by the fact that Ouaddou still has faith in him after the Namibian had his Pirates contract reportedly renewed.

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-BACK: Nkosinathi Sibisi

    With Mbekezeli Mbokazi having left, Sibisi is likely to start enjoying more game time, although there is new signing Mpho Chabatsane waiting in the wings.

  • Lebone Seema of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRE-BACK: Lebone Seema

    The former TS Galaxy would want to pick up from where he left off in the first half of the season as he enjoyed regular football as a starter/.

  • Makhehlene Makhaula, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Makhehlene Makhaula

    With Sipho Nduli still out injured, Ouaddou does not have to worry about who to play in the engine room as the experienced Makhaula is around.

  • Thalente Mbatha, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    CENTRAL MIDFIELDER: Thalente Mbatha

    After struggling at AFCON, Mbatha would want to get back on top of his game to remain in the plans of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos.

  • Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    ATTACKING MIDFIELDER: Andre de Jong

    Ouaddou might want to try and see if the new arrival might give him what he has not got from Sipho Mbule and Patrick Mswanganyi.

  • Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, October 2025Backpage

    RIGHT ATTACKER: Oswin Appollis

    After scoring two goals in four games at AFCON, Appollis return to club action with his head held high.

  • Tshepang Moremi of Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    LEFT ATTACKER: Tshepang Moremi

    Ouaddou is spoilt for choice in this role which also has Relebohile Mofokeng as another candidate. 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    CENTRE-FORWARD: Evidence Makgopa

    Makgopa would be pushed by knowing that there is new signing Daniel Msendami ready to prove that he deserved to be signed and play for a club like Pirates.

