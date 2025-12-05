+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mbekezeli Mbokazi & Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates and Alex Lafitte, Marumo Gallants 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s last stand: Orlando Pirates seek glory and farewell as Marumo Gallants dream of first Carling Knockout crown

The Carling Knockout final is more than a trophy chase. For the Buccaneers, it’s a farewell stage for 20-year-old centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who departs for Major League Soccer after this match. For Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, it’s a chance to etch their name into history. One night, two stories and a stadium braced for destiny.

The Carling Knockout final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, December 6, is layered with drama, emotion and ambition.  

Orlando Pirates arrive not only chasing silverware but preparing to bid farewell to Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the young centre-back whose journey with the Buccaneers ends here before he heads to Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer. For Gallants, the final is a chance to seize immortality, to prove that belief and bravery can topple giants.   

Here, GOAL builds the crescendo, weaving farewell and ambition into a charged prelude. The narratives collide, the emotions thrum and the stadium becomes a stage where destiny waits. This is not just a match, but a night scripted to reverberate long after the final whistle. 

  • Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

    Pirates’ pursuit of a knockout dynasty

    Orlando Pirates are no strangers to finals, but this season carries a special weight. Having already lifted the MTN8, the Buccaneers are chasing a rare double that would cement their reputation as South Africa’s knockout kings.  

    Their journey through the Carling Knockout Cup has been defined by tactical sharpness and resilience under pressure. They have shown the ability to rise when the stakes are highest, grinding out results with a mix of flair and grit. For coach Abdesalam Ouaddou, this final is more than a tactical battle - it is a chance to underline dominance, to prove that Pirates are not just contenders but rulers of the knockout stage. Victory would be a statement, a declaration that the Buccaneers remain the heartbeat of South African football.    

    • Advertisement
  • Alexandre Lafitte, Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Gallants’ fearless charge toward immortality

    Marumo Gallants arrive as disruptors, fearless and unbowed. Their run through the tournament has been thrilling, marked by daring performances and an unshakable belief in their ability to topple giants. 

    For them, this final is not just about silverware - it is about recognition, respect and rewriting their identity. Victory would be seismic, their first Carling Knockout Cup crown, a coronation of belief that would echo across South African football. They are the underdogs, but finals are fertile ground for surprises, and Gallants arrive with the swagger of a team ready to seize immortality.   

  • Orlando Pirates fans, October 2025Backpage

    The Stadium as a crucible of emotion

    The New Peter Mokaba Stadium will be more than a venue; it will be a crucible of emotion. Fans from Soweto to Limpopo will converge and their voices merging into a symphony of passion. For Pirates supporters, the final is a farewell celebration, a chance to honour Mbokazi with noise and colour.  

    For Gallants fans, it is a defiant march, a belief that their team can carve history in the face of giants. The atmosphere will be electric, a living organism that breathes with every pass, every tackle, every shot. Finals are not won in silence; they are forged in noise, in the collective heartbeat of thousands. On Saturday, the stadium will not just host a match, it will host a moment of destiny.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Mbokazi’s farewell written in fire

    Every final carries emotion, but this one carries a farewell. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, just 20 years old, has become a symbol of Pirates’ resilience and promise. His rise has been meteoric - from academy prospect to first-team stalwart, his composure and grit have made him a fan favourite.  

    Saturday is his curtain call, his last chance to wear the black-and-white jersey before embarking on a new adventure in Major League Soccer. For Pirates supporters, the final is not just about lifting a trophy; it is about sending Mbokazi off with glory, ensuring his departure is remembered not in silence but in triumph. The match becomes a living tribute, a stage where every tackle, every clearance and every roar from the stands will be amplified by the knowledge that this is goodbye. 

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Legacy beyond the trophy

    At the final whistle, one team will lift the trophy, but the legacy will stretch further. For Pirates, victory would be a tribute to Mbokazi’s journey, a farewell wrapped in triumph, a reminder that dynasties are built not just on silverware but on stories. 

    For Gallants, triumph would be the dawn of a new identity, a rewriting of their place in South African football, proof that belief can carry underdogs to the summit. The Carling Knockout Cup has already delivered drama, upsets and unforgettable goals. On Saturday, it offers something greater: legacy. One trophy, one farewell, one immortal chapter waiting to be written. 

  • Evidence Makgopa, Orlando Pirates, November 2025Backpage

