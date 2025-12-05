Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s last stand: Orlando Pirates seek glory and farewell as Marumo Gallants dream of first Carling Knockout crown

The Carling Knockout final at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday, December 6, is layered with drama, emotion and ambition.

Orlando Pirates arrive not only chasing silverware but preparing to bid farewell to Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the young centre-back whose journey with the Buccaneers ends here before he heads to Chicago Fire in the Major League Soccer. For Gallants, the final is a chance to seize immortality, to prove that belief and bravery can topple giants.

Here, GOAL builds the crescendo, weaving farewell and ambition into a charged prelude. The narratives collide, the emotions thrum and the stadium becomes a stage where destiny waits. This is not just a match, but a night scripted to reverberate long after the final whistle.

