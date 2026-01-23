Puso Dithejane's father sets record on son's standoff with Kaizer Chiefs, takes aim at Cavin Johnson who 'is the cause of this particular problem'
The Dithejane-Chiefs saga
Puso Dithejane left Kaizer Chiefs in November 2023 while he was still turning out for the Amakhosi reserve side in the Diski Challenge.
The winger went on to join TS Galaxy, where he became an instant hit, culminating in a recent move to Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire FC.
His exit from Naturena followed reports that Dithejane and several other Chiefs DDC players had refused to serve as ball boys during a Carling Knockout match.
That incident was said to have strained relations between the youngsters and the club bosses, with Stellenbosch left-back Omega Mdaka also being part of the group.
Chiefs’ first-team coach at the time, Cavin Johnson, was privy to the goings on and recently explained the circumstances surrounding the situation.
Johnson shares his Dithejane side of the story
"Dithejane did not leave because he was not a good player or [was] a bad player; he left because he didn't do the right thing at the right time," coach Johnson told KickOff.
"It's common sense that regarding the Black Label [Knockout] matches, all the ball boys must be over 18. Those are rules. In South Africa, you must be over 18 to drink, so you can't have a competition with Under-18 players advertising liquor. That was the crux of the matter.
"Chiefs never said they don't want to promote the player. Chiefs never rushed things in this matter. They explained to the two boys that disciplinary actions would be taken against them, and then they [Dithejane and Omega Mdaka] wrote a letter saying, 'We are not going to do that. I'd rather leave.' The two of them," he revealed.
"But I think the boy has done an interview a few months ago, where he said he apologised to Kaizer [Motaung] Jr. and to the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for what he's done, and it's water under the bridge.
"So, he has to carry on with his football. I think what should happen now, Chiefs should speak to Tim Sukazi - he owns the club, and the player has a contract with TS Galaxy.
"You either talk to the agent or you talk to the owner," concluded Johnson.
Dithejane's father sets the record staright, hits out at Johnson
Dithejane's father Maxwell has come in to give his son's side of the story while laying all the blame on Johnson.
"What coach Cavin Johnson is saying is unfortunate. I agree with him that this matter should have been handled better, though," Maxwell told KickOff.
"According to Puso and Omega [Mdaka], he [Johnson] was addressing the boys [the team] on that particular day, and the boys raised contractual matters relating to bonuses.
"Secondly, the boys raised the issue of winning the GDL [Gauteng Development League] cup, and thereafter, the very same Cavin Johnson said to them, 'We will have a special meeting to come and address those issues. For now, what you must do, boys, you are going to be ball boys on Saturday.’
"Mind you, the very same Saturday, the boys were playing against AmaZulu FC, and the rules are very clear that when the boys are playing on a particular day, they must not be given extra duties," added Dithejane Snr.
“The boys questioned him at that instance; hence they were adamant, 'We are not going to do that particular work'.
“You see, even today, Kaizer Chiefs has not issued a statement on the matter. I am not happy with what Cavin Johnson did; he is the cause of this particular problem.
"The policy of the DDC is that whenever people misbehave, they should be charged, and now, why were these boys not charged? There were about six of them. It was not just Puso and Mdaka," he concluded.
What comes next?
Dithejane is now preparing for a whole environment in the USA with Chicago Fire.
Top performances in the MLS could force Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos to consider him for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, although the Belgian is not a fan of players who ply their trade in America.