Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Babina Noko will be missing Amakhosi's chief tormentor over the years Bradley Grobler but, according to interim coach Paulus Masehe, are ready to do whatever it takes to beat Chiefs and secure third place for themselves.

"Unfortunately, they are in our path, and we have to face them and make sure we give our best to win the game," Masehe said ahead of the match.

"They are coming into our home, so the whole approach to the game is to get maximum points."

Sekhukhune Probable XI: Leaner, Letlapa, Cardoso, Yamba, Mashiloane, Khiba, Mkhize, Nku, Mandi, Mncube, Ndlovu.



