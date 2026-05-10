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Vusimuzi Mncube Sekhukhune United Aden McCarthy, Inacio Miguel Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix
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Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
K. Ben Youssef
B. Petersen
T. Xoki
Z. Kwinika
R. Dortley
R. Williams
I. Rayners
B. Leon
J. Adams
P. Mmodi
M. Cardoso

GOAL gives you the details to follow the Premier Soccer League clash between two sides battling it out for the coveted third spot in the league standings and qualification for CAF Confederation Cup that brings.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the crunch clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

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  • Peter Mokaba Stadium, August 2025Backpage

    Kick-off time


    Game:

    Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    10/05/26

    KickOff:

    17h30

    Venue:

    Peter Mokaba Stadium


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  • Kaizer Chiefs, April 2026Backpage

    How to watch Sekhukhune vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or follow the goals on our match page.

  • Sekhukhune team news & squads

    Babina Noko will be missing Amakhosi's chief tormentor over the years Bradley Grobler but, according to interim coach Paulus Masehe, are ready to do whatever it takes to beat Chiefs and secure third place for themselves.

    "Unfortunately, they are in our path, and we have to face them and make sure we give our best to win the game," Masehe said ahead of the match.

    "They are coming into our home, so the whole approach to the game is to get maximum points."

    Sekhukhune Probable XI: Leaner, Letlapa, Cardoso, Yamba, Mashiloane, Khiba, Mkhize, Nku, Mandi, Mncube, Ndlovu.


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  • Chiefs team news & squads

    Mduduzi Shabalala is set for surgery after he was injured by Jayden Adams during the brutal draw with Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in the week.

    Siphesihle Ndlovu picked up another yellow card in the same game, which sees him serving a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

    Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Monyane, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva.


  • Nasreddine Nabi of Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    The last time these two sides met feels like a lifetime ago. Chiefs still had Nasreddine Nabi in the hotseat for what proved to be his final match in charge as the 3-1 loss was the final straw for the Amakhosi board.

    The last six games between Sekhukhune and Chiefs have been pretty even with the record perfectly balanced at two wins each and two draws.

    Neither team comes into this clash with much recent form.

    Sekhukhune are, however, unbeaten in five games but only two of those were wins and they came against relegation threatened Chippa United (1-3) and Magesi (1-0).

    Chiefs on the other hand have just one win against Magesi (1-4) in their last five, one shock loss against Siwelele (0-2) and three draws against strong opponents like Polokwane City (0-0), Orlando Pirates (1-1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1).

    Head-to-head record this season

    Date

    Match

    Competition

    16/09/25

    Kaizer Chiefs 1-3 Sekhukhune United

    PSL


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Useful links

Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United crest
Sekhukhune United
SUN
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Premier Soccer League
TS Galaxy crest
TS Galaxy
TSG
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC