Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the crunch clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Sekhukhune United vs Kaizer Chiefs
Date:
10/05/26
KickOff:
17h30
Venue:
Peter Mokaba Stadium
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How to watch Sekhukhune vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
DStv.com/DStv Now App
SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Sekhukhune team news & squads
Babina Noko will be missing Amakhosi's chief tormentor over the years Bradley Grobler but, according to interim coach Paulus Masehe, are ready to do whatever it takes to beat Chiefs and secure third place for themselves.
"Unfortunately, they are in our path, and we have to face them and make sure we give our best to win the game," Masehe said ahead of the match.
"They are coming into our home, so the whole approach to the game is to get maximum points."
Sekhukhune Probable XI: Leaner, Letlapa, Cardoso, Yamba, Mashiloane, Khiba, Mkhize, Nku, Mandi, Mncube, Ndlovu.
Chiefs team news & squads
Mduduzi Shabalala is set for surgery after he was injured by Jayden Adams during the brutal draw with Mamelodi Sundowns earlier in the week.
Siphesihle Ndlovu picked up another yellow card in the same game, which sees him serving a one-match suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Chiefs Probable XI: Petersen, Cross, Msimango, McCarthy, Monyane, Mthethwa, Maboe, Vilakazi, Lilepo, Mmodi, Silva.
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Head-to-head and recent form
The last time these two sides met feels like a lifetime ago. Chiefs still had Nasreddine Nabi in the hotseat for what proved to be his final match in charge as the 3-1 loss was the final straw for the Amakhosi board.
The last six games between Sekhukhune and Chiefs have been pretty even with the record perfectly balanced at two wins each and two draws.
Neither team comes into this clash with much recent form.
Sekhukhune are, however, unbeaten in five games but only two of those were wins and they came against relegation threatened Chippa United (1-3) and Magesi (1-0).
Chiefs on the other hand have just one win against Magesi (1-4) in their last five, one shock loss against Siwelele (0-2) and three draws against strong opponents like Polokwane City (0-0), Orlando Pirates (1-1) and Mamelodi Sundowns (1-1).
Head-to-head record this season
Date
Match
Competition
16/09/25
Kaizer Chiefs 1-3 Sekhukhune United
PSL
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