Sekhukhune United set to throw everything at Kaizer Chiefs in top-three chase - 'Unfortunately, they are in our path'
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The battle for the top three
The race for continental qualification is heating up as the season reaches its climax in Polokwane. Currently, Kaizer Chiefs sit in third place with 48 points, holding a six-point cushion over fifth-placed Sekhukhune United.
For Babina Noko to leapfrog Amakhosi and secure a top-three finish, they require a perfect run and a complete collapse from the Soweto giants, as well as favourable results from fourth-placed AmaZulu.
Despite the mathematical mountain to climb, Masehe is focused on the immediate task at hand.
'We are improving'
“We are looking forward to the Chiefs game. We don’t look far ahead. We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure. We look for the next one, the next three points,” Masehe said as quoted by Sowetan.
“Wherever it will take us, we will really appreciate it, and what we want to see is improvement and consistency in performances. If we look from Stellenbosch to Marumo Gallants, we are improving, and we are gradually getting there.
"That’s what we want to see in our team. Where we will end will be decided in our last game of the season. For now, we are just focused on the next match and three points.”
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Respect for Amakhosi's revival
Masehe admitted that the Soweto giants are a different animal this season, adding extra spice to Sunday’s showdown.
Despite the challenge ahead, the Sekhukhune mentor insists the stature of their opponents will not overawe his side.
“The approach is going to be the same. Obviously, this season they have improved a lot; hence, they are sitting where they are now in the log. And that we have to respect, but we have our own road to travel and our own objective,” Masehe explained.
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'They are in our path'
“Also, a goal to achieve; unfortunately, they are in our path, and we have to face them and make sure we give our best to win the game.
"They are coming into our home, so the whole approach to the game is to get maximum points. Yes, they are on top of us,” he concluded.