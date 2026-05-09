Sekhukhune United set to throw everything at Kaizer Chiefs in top-three chase - 'Unfortunately, they are in our path'

“We are looking forward to the Chiefs game. We don’t look far ahead. We don’t want to put ourselves under pressure. We look for the next one, the next three points,” Masehe said as quoted by Sowetan.

“Wherever it will take us, we will really appreciate it, and what we want to see is improvement and consistency in performances. If we look from Stellenbosch to Marumo Gallants, we are improving, and we are gradually getting there.

"That’s what we want to see in our team. Where we will end will be decided in our last game of the season. For now, we are just focused on the next match and three points.”







