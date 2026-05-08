SAFA strikes ground-breaking deal with Bundesliga: 'The partnership will allow our teams to execute talent to global stage'

The core of this landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is the 'Bundesliga Dream South Africa' project, a flagship initiative designed specifically to identify and nurture elite young prospects.

In a historic first for any African nation, the South African Under-16 national team will travel to Germany from May 15–25 to undergo an intensive footballing education.

During this tour, the young stars of the future will have the opportunity to train at top-tier facilities and test their skills against the academy setups of SV Werder Bremen and DSC Arminia Bielefeld.

To ensure the players receive the best guidance possible, Bafana Bafana legend Delron Buckley will join the squad in Bielefeld to provide specialized coaching mentorship.

The partnership goes beyond just matches, focusing on five critical pillars: youth development, commercial strategy, fan engagement, media training, and technical expertise.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the impact of the deal is felt at every level of the South African football pyramid, from the pitch to the boardroom.



