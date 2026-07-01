AFP
Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo are 'above public opinion' as Roberto Martinez insists 'age is just a number' for Portugal & Croatia veterans
Icons who defy the laws of time
As Portugal prepare to face Croatia in a crucial World Cup round-of-32 tie in Toronto, the spotlight naturally falls on two of the greatest players to ever grace the game. Martinez, who is set to face Modric for the fifth time in his managerial career, boasts a mixed record against Croatia; during his time with Portugal, he managed one win, one draw, and one defeat, while his tenure with Belgium included a victory and a draw in the group stage of the previous World Cup. Despite the tactical battle ahead, the Spanish tactician believes both the Croatian maestro and his own captain, Ronaldo, represent a tier of athlete that transcends standard criticism.
Evaluating their impact on the global stage, Martinez was emphatic about their status in the modern game. "We are talking about players who are above public opinion. They are world icons. The longevity they carry makes them special. Luka Modric, at over 40 years old, continues to play many games. It is the same as our captain, Cristiano Ronaldo," the Spaniard explained to reporters.
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Age is just a number for the elite
Despite the constant debate surrounding their age and how much longer they can compete at the highest level, Martinez feels their presence in the dressing room is invaluable. The veteran duo share a legendary history, having played together at Real Madrid between 2012 and 2018, where they won one La Liga title and four Champions League trophies among numerous other honors. Now, with Ronaldo appearing in his historic sixth World Cup and Modric competing in his fifth, the mental fortitude provided by these legends often proves to be the deciding factor in tight knockout fixtures where tactical demands are exceptionally high.
Martinez continued to praise the duo's influence, stating: "Age is just a number. What matters is what they do and the importance they have as an example in the dressing room. Modric is an example for millions of athletes and new generations of footballers." Both players remain central to their respective nations' hopes of progressing deep into the tournament in North America.
Battling the elements in Toronto
The upcoming match poses a physical challenge for both sets of players, with high temperatures expected in Canada. Martinez, however, played down the idea that the weather would offer his side a competitive edge, noting that his squad has been training in similar conditions during their time in Palm Beach.
"There are no advantages in the World Cup," Martinez noted when asked about the heat. "Our preparation was to train in Palm Beach with a lot of humidity; here we will also have a lot of heat, but less humidity. The World Cup is demanding and the team is prepared for everything. On July 1st we must be prepared for everything. We know Croatia very well, they also know our strengths, it’s going to be a competitive game, with the importance of it being a knockout game in the World Cup."
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Tactical battle for possession
Beyond the individual brilliance of the veteran captains, the match is expected to be a technical war of attrition. The clash also carries immense historical weight; Croatia has grown accustomed to World Cup glory after reaching the final in 2018 and finishing third in 2022. Meanwhile, Portugal are looking to make a definitive mark in what is likely Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance, aiming to surpass their historic best finishes of reaching the semi-finals in 1966 and 2006. With both sides known for their technical proficiency and desire to dictate the tempo of the game through ball retention, the midfield battle will be the primary theatre of conflict.
Drawing on his experience as a former tactical analyst, Martinez identified the struggle for control as the defining factor. "The key will be trying to take the game where we want it. Both teams like and need the ball to attack and defend. The key will be controlling that aspect. We have already faced each other in the Nations League, so there are no secrets," he concluded.