Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Despite only taking two points from a possible nine so far this season, newly promoted head coach Ronnie Gabriel has been upbeat about his side's performances.

“For us, I feel the offensive structure has been good, the defensive structure has been good,” Gabriel earlier in the week.

“We have been pressing the right lines. We are on the right track in terms of individual performances or individual efforts, we are happy with it.”

Richards Bay Possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Mcineka, Ndelu, Gwele, Mthethwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala.