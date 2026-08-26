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Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix
Steve Blues

Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League
Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs
Richards Bay
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
B. Cross
T. Monyane
T. Moloisane
Inacio Miguel
S. Ndlovu
E. Chislett
M. Vilakazi
L. Phili
M. Shabalala
P. Mmodi
A. Velebayi
F. Silva
E. Ighodaro
I. Otieno
N. Xulu
L. Khumalo
S. Khumalo
T. Gumede
S. Barns

GOAL brings you all the available details on the Premier Soccer League encounter between the Natal Rich Boyz and Amakhosi at the Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu. With Orlando Pirates winning on Tuesday night Fernando Da Cruz's men need three points to maintain the pace at the top of the table.

  • Princess Magogo Stadium

    Kick-off time

    Game:Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs
    Date: 26/08/26
    Kick-off:19h30 SA Time
    Venue:Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu.
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  • Kaizer Chiefs fans.Backpagepix.

    How to watch Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    Online StreamingTV Channel
    DStv.com/DStv Now AppSuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202

    Or you can follow the goals through our live scores page.

  • Richards Bay team news & squad

    Despite only taking two points from a possible nine so far this season, newly promoted head coach Ronnie Gabriel has been upbeat about his side's performances.

    “For us, I feel the offensive structure has been good, the defensive structure has been good,” Gabriel earlier in the week.

    “We have been pressing the right lines. We are on the right track in terms of individual performances or individual efforts, we are happy with it.”

    Richards Bay Possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Mcineka, Ndelu, Gwele, Mthethwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala.

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  • Chiefs team news & squads

    Fernando Da Cruz has been dealing with an unprecedented injury crisis at left back.

    Reeve Frosler, who had been deployed there as emergency cover, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear against Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Da Cruz will be hoping that one of Nkanyiso Shinga, Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross or Kabelo Nkgwesa will have recovered sufficiently to start against Richards Bay.

    Forward Khanyisa Mayo remains sidelined until after the international break.

    In the good news column for Amakhosi, Mduduzi Shabalala, has returned to full fitness and marked his comeback with a goal off the bench in the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on August 12.

    Wandile Duba is also available after featuring in that same match, having recovered from fitness issues that limited his pre-season.

    Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, Kwinika, Mmodi, Mthethwa, Maboe, Shabalala, Phili, Ighodaro.

  • Luyanda Khumalo, Richards Bay & Jabulani Mokone, Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Richards Bay form: D D L L D

    The KwaZulu Natal club come into this fixture have yet to taste victory this season and sit 13th on the 16 team PSL log after claiming a point against Durban City and Chippa United with both matches being away from home.

    Kaizer Chiefs form: D W L W W

    Chiefs managed a credible draw against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns last time out. With the news that Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates won last night, nothing short of three points against Richards Bay will do if they want to have designs on a title chase.

    Most recent head to head:

    DateScoreCompetition
    03/03/26Richards Bay 1-0 ChiefsPSL
    19/08/25Chiefs 1-0 Richards BayPSL

    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 13%

    Draw: 48%

    Away win: 39%

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

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