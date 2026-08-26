Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
Kick-off time
Game: Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs Date: 26/08/26 Kick-off: 19h30 SA Time Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu.
- Backpagepix.
How to watch Richards Bay vs Kaizer Chiefs - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL Channel 202
Richards Bay team news & squad
Despite only taking two points from a possible nine so far this season, newly promoted head coach Ronnie Gabriel has been upbeat about his side's performances.
“For us, I feel the offensive structure has been good, the defensive structure has been good,” Gabriel earlier in the week.
“We have been pressing the right lines. We are on the right track in terms of individual performances or individual efforts, we are happy with it.”
Richards Bay Possible XI: Otieno, Sikhakhane, Mcineka, Ndelu, Gwele, Mthethwa, Barns, Mthembu, Zikhali, Gumede, Mahala.
Chiefs team news & squads
Fernando Da Cruz has been dealing with an unprecedented injury crisis at left back.
Reeve Frosler, who had been deployed there as emergency cover, suffered a Grade 2 hamstring tear against Mamelodi Sundowns.
Da Cruz will be hoping that one of Nkanyiso Shinga, Paseka Mako, Bradley Cross or Kabelo Nkgwesa will have recovered sufficiently to start against Richards Bay.
Forward Khanyisa Mayo remains sidelined until after the international break.
In the good news column for Amakhosi, Mduduzi Shabalala, has returned to full fitness and marked his comeback with a goal off the bench in the 2-0 win over Sekhukhune United on August 12.
Wandile Duba is also available after featuring in that same match, having recovered from fitness issues that limited his pre-season.
Kaizer Chiefs Possible XI: Petersen, Monyane, Cross, Miguel, Kwinika, Mmodi, Mthethwa, Maboe, Shabalala, Phili, Ighodaro.
- Backpagepix
Head-to-head and recent form
Richards Bay form: D D L L D
The KwaZulu Natal club come into this fixture have yet to taste victory this season and sit 13th on the 16 team PSL log after claiming a point against Durban City and Chippa United with both matches being away from home.
Kaizer Chiefs form: D W L W W
Chiefs managed a credible draw against African champions Mamelodi Sundowns last time out. With the news that Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates won last night, nothing short of three points against Richards Bay will do if they want to have designs on a title chase.
Most recent head to head:
Date Score Competition 03/03/26 Richards Bay 1-0 Chiefs PSL 19/08/25 Chiefs 1-0 Richards Bay PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 13%
Draw: 48%
Away win: 39%
- Backpagepix
Dive deeper
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting