Red Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

These two sides have never met before so this CAF Confederation Cup second qualifying first leg will be the first ever match between Zambia's Red Arrows and South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

Red Arrows form: D W W W

The hosts beat Madagascar's Rouge 4-0 on aggregate in September to get to this stage. It was an impressive feat considering the Zambia Premier League only got going in the beginning of October where Red Arrows find themselves second in Group B after one win and a draw from their opening two fixtures.

Chiefs form: D D D W D

Despite being unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League this season, the Amakhosi faithful expected better than five draws out of eight fixtures and being nine points off the summit. With the league title as good as gone already, continental success takes of even more significance and it is almost unthinkable that Chiefs would exit at this stage.

Betting Odds:

Home: 3.80

Draw: 3.10

Away: 1.98