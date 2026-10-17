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Red Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Kaizer Chiefs
Red Arrows
Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
F. Da Cruz
B. Petersen
S. Ndlovu
L. Maboe
W. Duba
R. Leaner
CAF Confederations Cup

GOAL brings you all the details as Amakhosi take on the Airmen at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Zambia. This second qualifying round first leg match is Chiefs first foray into continental competition this season after they were given a bye in the first round due to their CAF club ranking.

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  • Levy Mwanawasa Stadium

    Match information

    Competition:

    CAF Confederation Cup Qualifying

    Game:

    Red Arrows vs Kaizer Chiefs

    Date:

    17/10/26

    Kick-off:

    15:00

    Venue:

    Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, Zambia.


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so this CAF Confederation Cup second qualifying first leg will be the first ever match between Zambia's Red Arrows and South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs.

    Red Arrows form: D W W W

    The hosts beat Madagascar's Rouge 4-0 on aggregate in September to get to this stage. It was an impressive feat considering the Zambia Premier League only got going in the beginning of October where Red Arrows find themselves second in Group B after one win and a draw from their opening two fixtures.

    Chiefs form: D D D W D

    Despite being unbeaten in the Premier Soccer League this season, the Amakhosi faithful expected better than five draws out of eight fixtures and being nine points off the summit. With the league title as good as gone already, continental success takes of even more significance and it is almost unthinkable that Chiefs would exit at this stage.

    Betting Odds:

    Home: 3.80

    Draw: 3.10

    Away: 1.98

  • Red Arrows team news

    Arrows head coach Chisi Mbewe should have a fully fit squad to choose from as no injuries or suspensions have been reported.



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  • Chiefs team news

    Coach Fernando Da Cruz is optimistic about the team’s prospects in CAF competition this season as Chiefs look to surpass last year’s performance where they were knocked out in the group stages on goal difference.

    However, he will have to negotiate this tricky tie in the midst of an injury crisis in midfield with Lebohang Maboe, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Adolf Mtasingwa joining young winger Langelihle Phili and experienced goalkeeper Brandon Petersen on the treatment table.

    "If we compare the squad [against Stellenbosch], it will be more or less the same [against Red Arrows], maybe one or two changes, but we will not recover our injured players. It will take a bit of time, but I’m confident in our squad," Da Cruz said ahead of this match.



  • How to watch Red Arrows vs Chiefs - TV channels & live streams

    No broadcast information is available for this match. If that changes we will update this page.

    GOAL has no live score data for this competition but you can follow along via these channels:

    FOTMOB

    Sofascore

    Flashscore

    Kaizer Chiefs' X account



  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Useful links

    * CAF Confederation Cup

    * Premier Soccer League

    * Kaizer Chiefs team page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page