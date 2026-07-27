PSL Awards 2025-26: How to watch, ceremony time, voting and all the nominees
Ceremony information
What:
PSL Awards Ceremony
Date:
27/07/26
Time:
19:00 SAST
How to watch:
SuperSport 202 or SABC Sport
PSL Footballer of the Season
The PSL Footballer of the Season award will be contested by Orlando Pirates duo Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng, alongside Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena.
The trio were nominated by the head coaches of the 16 Premier Division clubs.
Betway Premiership Goal of the Season
Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season
Appollis and Mofokeng have also earned nominations in the Betway Premiership Players' Player of the Season category, where they are joined by their Orlando Pirates teammate Kamogelo Sebelebele.
The award is voted for by players across all Betway Premiership clubs.
Betway Premiership Goalkeeper, Defender and Midfielder of the Season award
Goalkeeper:
Defender nominees:
Midfielder nominees:
Betway Premiership Coach of the Season
The nominees for the Betway Premiership Coach of the Season are Miguel Cardoso (Mamelodi Sundowns), Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef (Kaizer Chiefs), and Abdeslam Ouaddou (Orlando Pirates).
Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season award
The race for the Betway Premiership Young Player of the Season award features Isaac Cisse (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Seluleko Mahlambi (TS Galaxy) and Relebohile Mofokeng (Orlando Pirates).
MTN8 Last Man Standing & Player of the Tournament
MTN8 champions Orlando Pirates account for all three nominees in the MTN8 Last Man Standing category, with Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Tshepang Moremi making the shortlist.
Player of the Tournament category features Washington Arubi and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Marumo Gallants, together with Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Orlando Pirates.
Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament & Most Promising Player of the Tournament
Durban City's memorable Nedbank Cup campaign is reflected in the Player of the Tournament category, where Darren Keet, Siphamandla Ncanana and Brooklyn Poggenpoel have all been nominated.
In the race for the Most Promising Player of the Tournament award, Durban City teammates Kyle Jurgens and Luphumlo Sifumba are joined by Seluleko Mahlambi of TS Galaxy.
Carling Knockout Player of the Tournament
Motsepe Foundation Awards
Goalkeepers:
Players Player of the Season:
Young Player of the Season:
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season
The DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season shortlist features Bennet Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns, together with Orlando Pirates duo Lebo Mohlala and Mpho Padime.
Referee and Assistant Referee of the Season
Voting and Nomination Procedures
Footballer of the Season: Nominations and voting conducted exclusively by Premier Division head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to nominate or vote for players from their own teams.
Betway Premiership Players’ Player of the Season: Nominations and voting conducted exclusively by Betway Premiership players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes, with the provision that no player could nominate or vote for their own teammate.
Motsepe Foundation Players’ Player of the Season: Nominations and voting conducted exclusively by Motsepe Foundation Championship players. Each club was allowed a maximum of 30 votes, with the provision that no player could nominate or vote for their own teammate.
DStv Diski Challenge Player of the Season: Nominations and voting conducted exclusively by the Diski Challenge head coaches. Coaches were not allowed to nominate or vote for players from their own teams.
Match Officials: Nominations and voting were conducted exclusively by the SAFA National Referees Committee Panel.
All Other Categories: Nominations and voting were undertaken by judging panels comprising football journalists, broadcasters, analysts, and commentators. A comprehensive list of the judging panel will be published after awards ceremony.
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