Predicting Orlando Pirates’ XI to face TS Galaxy - Lesedi Kapinga to start ahead of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo?

The Soweto giants visit the Rockets in the Premier Soccer League's assignment scheduled for Saturday in Mpumalanga.

Wounded Orlando Pirates will travel to Mpumalanga for South Africa's top-flight clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Buccaneers will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a shock 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Richards Bay in their backyard on Saturday.

This is a must-win for the Sea Robbers as they are looking to finish in second position which will see them participating in the 2024/25 Caf Champions League.

Here, GOAL predicts how Jose Riveiro could line up his troops against the Sead Ramovic-led team.