Predicting Orlando Pirates’ XI to face TS Galaxy - Lesedi Kapinga to start ahead of Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo?

Wounded Orlando Pirates will travel to Mpumalanga for South Africa's top-flight clash against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium.
The Buccaneers will be hoping to get back to winning ways after a shock 1-0 defeat by relegation-threatened Richards Bay in their backyard on Saturday.
This is a must-win for the Sea Robbers as they are looking to finish in second position which will see them participating in the 2024/25 Caf Champions League.
Here, GOAL predicts how Jose Riveiro could line up his troops against the Sead Ramovic-led team.
Article continues below