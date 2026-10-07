AFP
Pedri reveals Lamine Yamal's frustration over missing clinical edge despite Spain comeback win
Yamal sets high standards in Split
Spain’s 2-1 victory in Split serves as a major boost for their Nations League campaign, showing they can perform under pressure in hostile environments. But the post-match talk has focused on the perfectionist streak of young star Lamine Yamal as the Barcelona winger was a constant threat throughout the contest in Split, yet he was visibly disappointed with his inability to find the back of the net. His teammate, Pedri, noted that the youngster’s demeanour in the dressing room reflected a player who demands nothing but the best from himself, regardless of the collective scoreline.
He explained that the teenager’s frustration is a sign of his growing maturity and his desire to be a decisive factor in every game he plays. "Another great game, he lacked aim, that finesse of previous games, but he goes away very angry when he plays a good game and wastes those chances that we have seen him have today, that he has gone to the bench a bit angry," Pedri said, as cited by Marca.
- AFP
A differential talent for La Roja
Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Yamal's influence on the match remained undeniable. His ability to beat defenders and create space for others allowed Spain to maintain pressure on the Croatian backline during the second half. Pedri was quick to point out that even when the finishing touch is missing, the winger provides a gravity that pulls opposition players out of position, creating openings for the rest of the team to exploit.
The midfielder further elaborated on Yamal's internal drive to succeed, stating: "Maybe that question is for him, but he is a guy who demands a lot of himself, he always wants to score, he always wants to contribute things to the team. Always, even if he doesn't score or assist, he contributes a lot because he attracts many players. He is a differential player who gives us a lot and luckily we have him in the national team and at Barca."
Building momentum in the Nations League
While individual performances like Yamal's draw the headlines, the team's ability to overturn a deficit suggests a growing tactical flexibility. The squad continues to blend established veterans with emerging talents who are already proving they belong at the highest level of international football.
The challenge for Yamal will be to channel that frustration into his next outing as he seeks to regain the clinical edge that has defined his rapid rise. With the support of teammates like Pedri and the confidence of his manager, the expectations surrounding the 19-year-old continue to skyrocket. His development remains one of the most exciting narratives in European football as he navigates the pressures of dual responsibilities for club and country.
- AFP
Focus turns to domestic duties
The victory against Croatia was a significant milestone for Spain, who had to show resilience to secure the three points. The squad has now finished this specific international window, allowing the players to return to their domestic duties. For Yamal and Pedri, the focus shifts back to La Liga and European commitments with Barcelona before the next set of international fixtures arrives in November. Spain's next competitive outing will see them travel to Prague on Thursday 12 November 2026 to face the Czech Republic. This fixture will be followed by a high-profile clash against England in Madrid just three days later.
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