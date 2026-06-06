Oswin Appollis’ impact celebrated after Orlando Pirates treble - 'His contribution to the team has been incredible

The statistics from Appollis’ debut season at Mayfair paint the picture of a player operating at full throttle, blending consistency with end-product in style.

The playmaker turned out 30 league appearances, chipping in with a sharp nine goals and six assists, underlining his growing influence in the final third.

In cup competitions, he added 13 appearances, finding the net three times while also contributing three assists, reinforcing his status as a key creative spark in Pirates’ treble-winning campaign.

This output ensured that the Buccaneers remained a constant threat in the final third, even when opponents attempted to sit deep and frustrate the Soweto giants.

De Jong was particularly impressed by the technical proficiency Appollis displayed, especially his ability to strike the ball with very little preparation.

Speaking on Extra Time on SuperSport, De Jong broke down the technical aspects that make Appollis such a dangerous opponent for defenders.

“I think some of the goals he scored were from outside the box this season; I think the big thing about him is his backlift is minimal,” De Jong explained.

“I think he can obviously strike a ball from basically a standing start as well.”



