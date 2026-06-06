Oswin Appollis’ impact celebrated after Orlando Pirates treble - 'His contribution to the team has been incredible
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The key to Pirates' success
Orlando Pirates’ charge toward a domestic treble was underpinned by several standout individual performances, but none sparked more conversation than that of Oswin Appollis.
The former Polokwane City man, who joined the club at the start of the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season, integrated seamlessly into the squad and became a vital cog in Abdeslam Ouaddou’s tactical machine.
His ability to deliver in high-pressure situations helped propel the club to a league title alongside two domestic trophies.
Reflecting on the season’s success, teammate Andre De Jong highlighted how Appollis often took responsibility for the team’s fortunes when the stakes were at their highest.
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Stellar numbers and clinical finishing
The statistics from Appollis’ debut season at Mayfair paint the picture of a player operating at full throttle, blending consistency with end-product in style.
The playmaker turned out 30 league appearances, chipping in with a sharp nine goals and six assists, underlining his growing influence in the final third.
In cup competitions, he added 13 appearances, finding the net three times while also contributing three assists, reinforcing his status as a key creative spark in Pirates’ treble-winning campaign.
This output ensured that the Buccaneers remained a constant threat in the final third, even when opponents attempted to sit deep and frustrate the Soweto giants.
De Jong was particularly impressed by the technical proficiency Appollis displayed, especially his ability to strike the ball with very little preparation.
Speaking on Extra Time on SuperSport, De Jong broke down the technical aspects that make Appollis such a dangerous opponent for defenders.
“I think some of the goals he scored were from outside the box this season; I think the big thing about him is his backlift is minimal,” De Jong explained.
“I think he can obviously strike a ball from basically a standing start as well.”
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Carrying the team in big moments
Beyond the technical flare and the raw data, it was the leadership and mental fortitude of the South African international that stood out to his peers.
In a season where Pirates were pushed to their limits in multiple competitions, Appollis proved he was a man for the big occasion.
De Jong noted that there were specific periods during the campaign where the forward effectively put the entire team on his back to secure vital results.
“But yeah, his contribution to the team has been incredible.
"I think also in some big moments where he’s almost taken the team upon himself, taken it a bit between his teeth and turned the games for us,” he added.
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What comes next for Appollis?
The 24-year-old is riding the wave of a breakthrough campaign, now setting his sights on the global stage as he steps into the high-stakes arena of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Hugo Broos’ team.
Fresh off a season where he has turned heads week in, week out, he will be eager to carry that club form into international colours, pulling on the Mzansi jersey with pride and intent as he looks to raise the South African flag high on football’s biggest stage.