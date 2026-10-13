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Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
D. Hotto
TS Galaxy
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
K. Sebelebele
G. Lungu
B. Sigomoshe
B. Parker
E. Tape
V. Letsoalo

GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the Buccaneers take on the Mpumalanga-based outfit at the Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto. With just one point separating Abdeslam Ouaddou's men from the current Betway Premiership log leaders, a response after their MTN8 final setback will be crucial as they look to close the gap at the top.

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  • Orlando StadiumCourtesy

    Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy

    Date:

    13/10/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:30 SAST

    Venue:

    Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.

  • TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    Orlando Pirates: L W W W D

    The Buccaneers suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 campaign in the MTN8 final, but remain unbeaten in the Betway Premiership. They will also draw confidence from their previous meeting with the Rockets, having thrashed them 6-0 the last time the two sides faced off.

    TS Galaxy: L L D W D

    Galaxy have endured a difficult start to the season, prompting changes to their technical team as they look to turn their fortunes around. The Rockets will hope the FIFA international break provides a fresh start and an opportunity to get their campaign back on track.

    Head to head

    Date

    Score

    Competition

    22/03/26

    Galaxy 0-6 Pirates

    PSL

    30/09/25

    Pirates 2-0 Galaxy

    PSL

    17/05/25

    Pirates 1-1 Galaxy

    PSL


    GOAL Prediction:

    Home win: 78%

    Draw: 22%

    Away win: 0%

  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    With Kamogelo Sebelebele unavailable at right-back, following the injury he picked up on Saturday, coach Ouaddou will have to consider his options, with recent signing Bulelani Sigomoshe and Ghampani Lungu among the possible replacements. As the Buccaneers will be keen to put their MTN8 final disappointment behind them as they return to Betway Premiership action.

    Despite the setback, the French-Moroccan coach has backed his players to recover quickly, insisting there was little to fault in their performance against Sundowns. He also believes the squad will be ready to respond in their upcoming matches.

    "So, we are going back to rest and straight away to fit to the next game, but nothing to reproach to the boys. They did, they gave the best for them. So, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns.

    "We can see that it was intense and we are going to bounce back and you can count on us, on Pirates, to be ready for the next games," said Ouaddou.

    Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Mokobodi, Selepe, Moremi, Mbuthuma.



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  • TS Galaxy squad news

    The Mpumalanga-based team faces uncertainty on the technical bench, with Bernard Parker’s demotion confirmed and club owner Tim Sukazi revealing that they are searching for a more qualified coach.

    However, the club has yet to announce who will take charge of the Rockets as they look to turn their fortunes around.

    TS Galaxy Possible XI: Tape, Motaung, Mhlongo, Mncwango, Williams, Nkosi, Kakora, Mahlambi, Mvelase, Tshikweta, Letsoalo.



  • How to watch Pirates vs TS Galaxy - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    SuperSport App

    SuperSport TV


    Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.


  • TS Galaxy celebrates goal against Marumo Gallants Backpage

    Dive deeper

    * Premier Soccer League news

    * Orlando Pirates team page

    * TS Galaxy team page

    * Pirates vs TS Galaxy live score page

    * GOAL South Africa FB page

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