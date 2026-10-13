Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction
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Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
Date:
13/10/26
Kick-off time:
19:30 SAST
Venue:
Orlando Amstel Arena, Soweto.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Orlando Pirates: L W W W D
The Buccaneers suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 campaign in the MTN8 final, but remain unbeaten in the Betway Premiership. They will also draw confidence from their previous meeting with the Rockets, having thrashed them 6-0 the last time the two sides faced off.
TS Galaxy: L L D W D
Galaxy have endured a difficult start to the season, prompting changes to their technical team as they look to turn their fortunes around. The Rockets will hope the FIFA international break provides a fresh start and an opportunity to get their campaign back on track.
Head to head
Date
Score
Competition
22/03/26
Galaxy 0-6 Pirates
PSL
30/09/25
Pirates 2-0 Galaxy
PSL
17/05/25
Pirates 1-1 Galaxy
PSL
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 78%
Draw: 22%
Away win: 0%
Orlando Pirates squad news
With Kamogelo Sebelebele unavailable at right-back, following the injury he picked up on Saturday, coach Ouaddou will have to consider his options, with recent signing Bulelani Sigomoshe and Ghampani Lungu among the possible replacements. As the Buccaneers will be keen to put their MTN8 final disappointment behind them as they return to Betway Premiership action.
Despite the setback, the French-Moroccan coach has backed his players to recover quickly, insisting there was little to fault in their performance against Sundowns. He also believes the squad will be ready to respond in their upcoming matches.
"So, we are going back to rest and straight away to fit to the next game, but nothing to reproach to the boys. They did, they gave the best for them. So, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns.
"We can see that it was intense and we are going to bounce back and you can count on us, on Pirates, to be ready for the next games," said Ouaddou.
Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Mokobodi, Selepe, Moremi, Mbuthuma.
TS Galaxy squad news
The Mpumalanga-based team faces uncertainty on the technical bench, with Bernard Parker’s demotion confirmed and club owner Tim Sukazi revealing that they are searching for a more qualified coach.
However, the club has yet to announce who will take charge of the Rockets as they look to turn their fortunes around.
TS Galaxy Possible XI: Tape, Motaung, Mhlongo, Mncwango, Williams, Nkosi, Kakora, Mahlambi, Mvelase, Tshikweta, Letsoalo.
How to watch Pirates vs TS Galaxy - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport App
SuperSport TV
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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