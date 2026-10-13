Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy PSL Match Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and prediction

With Kamogelo Sebelebele unavailable at right-back, following the injury he picked up on Saturday, coach Ouaddou will have to consider his options, with recent signing Bulelani Sigomoshe and Ghampani Lungu among the possible replacements. As the Buccaneers will be keen to put their MTN8 final disappointment behind them as they return to Betway Premiership action.

Despite the setback, the French-Moroccan coach has backed his players to recover quickly, insisting there was little to fault in their performance against Sundowns. He also believes the squad will be ready to respond in their upcoming matches.

"So, we are going back to rest and straight away to fit to the next game, but nothing to reproach to the boys. They did, they gave the best for them. So, congratulations to Mamelodi Sundowns.

"We can see that it was intense and we are going to bounce back and you can count on us, on Pirates, to be ready for the next games," said Ouaddou.

Pirates possible XI: Chaine, Sigomoshe, Sibisi, Seema, Hotto, Mbatha, Mokobodi, Selepe, Moremi, Mbuthuma.







