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Orlando Pirates vs Cordoba CF Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch

Orlando Pirates
Cordoba
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
A. Ouaddou
I. Ania
P. Maswanganyi
D. Hotto
N. Rapoo
A. Baliti
M. Mmolai
S. El Jebari
D. Tasende
Y. Diarra
T. Zidane

GOAL brings you all the available details on the pre-season friendly between The Buccaneers and The Caliphs at the Marbella Football Centre, Spain. This will be the Soweto club's first match of their Spanish camp and will see Abdeslam Ouaddou getting his first look at the South African champions new recruits and how his side will cope with the loss of Relebohile Mofokeng to Belgium club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise.

  • Match information

    Game:

    Orlando Pirates vs Cordoba CF

    Date:

    15/07/26

    Kick-off time:

    19:00 SAST

    Venue:

    Marbella Football Centre, Spain.



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  • Marbella Football Centre

    How to watch Pirates vs Cordoba - TV channels & live streams

    Online streaming

    TV Channel

    PiratesTV YouTube

    SuperSport TV Channel 209



  • Orlando Pirates squad news

    This will be Abdeslam Ouaddou's first chance to have a look at his new recruits Neo Rapooi and Matome Mmolai in action as the champion's squad overhaul continues.

    Fellow new signing Aphiwe Baliti was loaned back to Siwelele for the season so will not take part in pre-season for Pirates.

    Seven players were released or transferred out in the early part of July before Melusi Buthelezi surprisingly left and then Relebohile Mofokeng got his well deserved move to Europe.

    Expect minutes for just about every member of the travelling squad as the technical staff look to get vital minutes into the players' legs ahead of their PSL season opener against newly promoted Milford FC on Saturday, August 1.


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  • Cordoba CF squad news

    This will be Córdoba CF coach Ivan Ania's fourth season in charge of the Segunda Division side.

    He will be, much like Pirates boss Ouaddou, keen to give as much of his squad a run out as possible.

    Expect new signings, Moroccan international Salim El Jebari, Spanish left back Dani Tasende and Malian midfielder Youssouf Diarra to all get a chance to impress their new boss.

    Zinedine Zidane's son, Theo, also plays for the club and should be fielded in his usual midfield position.


  • Cordoba CF v Barcelona FC - La LigaGetty Images Sport

    Head-to-head and recent form

    These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:

    Orlando Pirates: W W D W D

    Cordoba CF: D L L W W

    Orlando Pirates are coming off an historic season in which they won a domestic treble, including a first league title for 14 years.

    Cordoba CF on the other hand, finished ninth in the Spanish second division, an improvement over their 14th place of the previous season.

  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    Dive deeper

Club Friendlies
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