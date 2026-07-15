Orlando Pirates vs Cordoba CF Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch

This will be Abdeslam Ouaddou's first chance to have a look at his new recruits Neo Rapooi and Matome Mmolai in action as the champion's squad overhaul continues.

Fellow new signing Aphiwe Baliti was loaned back to Siwelele for the season so will not take part in pre-season for Pirates.

Seven players were released or transferred out in the early part of July before Melusi Buthelezi surprisingly left and then Relebohile Mofokeng got his well deserved move to Europe.

Expect minutes for just about every member of the travelling squad as the technical staff look to get vital minutes into the players' legs ahead of their PSL season opener against newly promoted Milford FC on Saturday, August 1.



