Orlando Pirates vs Cordoba CF Preview: Kick-off, venue, squad news and how to watch
Match information
Game:
Orlando Pirates vs Cordoba CF
Date:
15/07/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Marbella Football Centre, Spain.
How to watch Pirates vs Cordoba - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
SuperSport TV Channel 209
Orlando Pirates squad news
This will be Abdeslam Ouaddou's first chance to have a look at his new recruits Neo Rapooi and Matome Mmolai in action as the champion's squad overhaul continues.
Fellow new signing Aphiwe Baliti was loaned back to Siwelele for the season so will not take part in pre-season for Pirates.
Seven players were released or transferred out in the early part of July before Melusi Buthelezi surprisingly left and then Relebohile Mofokeng got his well deserved move to Europe.
Expect minutes for just about every member of the travelling squad as the technical staff look to get vital minutes into the players' legs ahead of their PSL season opener against newly promoted Milford FC on Saturday, August 1.
Cordoba CF squad news
This will be Córdoba CF coach Ivan Ania's fourth season in charge of the Segunda Division side.
He will be, much like Pirates boss Ouaddou, keen to give as much of his squad a run out as possible.
Expect new signings, Moroccan international Salim El Jebari, Spanish left back Dani Tasende and Malian midfielder Youssouf Diarra to all get a chance to impress their new boss.
Zinedine Zidane's son, Theo, also plays for the club and should be fielded in his usual midfield position.
- Getty Images Sport
Head-to-head and recent form
These two sides have never met before so there's no head-to-head data. In their most recent results, their form looks like this:
Orlando Pirates: W W D W D
Cordoba CF: D L L W W
Orlando Pirates are coming off an historic season in which they won a domestic treble, including a first league title for 14 years.
Cordoba CF on the other hand, finished ninth in the Spanish second division, an improvement over their 14th place of the previous season.
- Backpagepix
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