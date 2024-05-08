Orlando Pirates' Tapelo Xoki, Bafana Bafana star Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon & other outstanding PSL defenders

GOAL looks at the outstanding defenders in the Premier Soccer League as the 2023/24 season is a few games from being wrapped up.

Mamelodi Sundowns may have been crowned PSL champions but there is still a lot of play for before the 2023/24 campaign is put to bed.

Pirates and Stellenbosch are in a fierce battle for the second place position where the winner will get a shot at competing in the Caf Champions League.

On the scorers' charts, things are heating up with Iqraam Rayners, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Lucas Ribeiro all eying the PSL Golden Boot.

There is also the matter of the best player in each department. The PSL Footballer of the Season is crowned at the end of the campaign, along with individual gongs such as Midfielder and Defender of the Season. Here, we focus on some of the best defenders the PSL has seen this term.