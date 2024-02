GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen from SA's top flight - who will come out on top?

When the campaign comes to an end, the PSL hosts an award ceremony to reward players and coaches for the hard work they put in the season.

Most of those awards are voted for by a panel, but the PSL Golden Boot accolade, previously known as the Lesley Manyathela Golden Boot, is the sweat and effort of goalscorers.

GOAL gives you a zoom into the race for the PSL Golden Boot.