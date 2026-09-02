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Yanela Mbuthuma Orlando PiratesBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates star Yanela Mbuthuma backed to light up 2025/26 Golden Boot race - 'He won’t stop'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Y. Mbuthuma
Kruger United vs Orlando Pirates
Kruger United
La Cure Waves SC vs Orlando Pirates
La Cure Waves SC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Orlando Pirates vs La Cure Waves SC

The treble-winning striker has received a glowing endorsement from former Mamelodi Sundowns star Sandile Ndlovu, who believes the forward is destined to be the Betway Premiership top goalscorer this season. The former Richards Bay man has hit the ground running with the Buccaneers, showing the clinical edge required to thrive at a massive club.

  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Ndlovu identifies Golden Boot potential

    Bucs forward Yanela Mbuthuma has been backed to rise to the top of South African football after showing signs of finding his feet in Soweto.

    The 24-year-old faced early pressure following his move to the Sea Robbers but is now beginning to repay the faith placed in him by the technical team, producing performances that highlight his threat in the final third.

    Ndlovu believes Mbuthuma has now found his scoring rhythm, with the former Sundowns star convinced the forward can go on to dominate the Betway Premiership scoring charts.


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  • 'Once the boy starts scoring...'

    Speaking about the striker’s potential, Ndlovu backed Mbuthuma to make a serious push for the Golden Boot and establish himself among the league’s leading marksmen.

    "Because he knows how to position himself and he missed chances often, I always knew that once the boy starts scoring, he won't stop," Ndlovu told KickOff.

    "I'm happy with how the Pirates players are supporting him. With such teammates, Mbuthuma will be our league's Top Goalscorer this season."



  • Yanela Mbuthuma, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Analysis of technical excellence

    Ndlovu highlighted his second goal against Kruger United as a sign of a high-calibre talent. He was quick to dismiss suggestions that Mbuthuma is merely a beneficiary of luck, pointing instead to the intricate skill required to execute his recent strikes.

    Ndlovu broke down the technical aspects of the goal that impressed him most, noting the striker's spatial awareness.

    "The knee touch to set up the ball very nicely in front of him while under pressure like that, the scanning of the two defenders chasing him, but still Mbuthuma was able to check the distance between him and the goalkeeper," Ndlovu explained.

    "The way he chipped that goalkeeper with a curling ball is stuff you only see from big stars abroad."


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  • Silencing the critics of 'easy' goals

    Ndlovu also argued that even the seemingly easiest chances require a level of preparation and execution that often goes unnoticed by the casual observer.

    Addressing the criticism of the striker's opener in his recent outing, Ndlovu was firm in his assessment.

    "Even the first goal, people are saying it's a tap-in. That ball he could have easily missed! But because he worked on his finishing all along it seems, he was able to finish it nicely.

    "It's not easy to score against a keeper diving to the side you plan to score in. And even there, there was a defender behind Mbuthuma," Ndlovu concluded.