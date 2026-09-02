Orlando Pirates star Yanela Mbuthuma backed to light up 2025/26 Golden Boot race - 'He won’t stop'

Bucs forward Yanela Mbuthuma has been backed to rise to the top of South African football after showing signs of finding his feet in Soweto.

The 24-year-old faced early pressure following his move to the Sea Robbers but is now beginning to repay the faith placed in him by the technical team, producing performances that highlight his threat in the final third.

Ndlovu believes Mbuthuma has now found his scoring rhythm, with the former Sundowns star convinced the forward can go on to dominate the Betway Premiership scoring charts.



