Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma reflects on scoring brace against Kruger United - 'Chances present themselves'

Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma finally silenced some of the noise surrounding his slow start in front of goal, opening his account for the season in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night.

The striker had come under increasing scrutiny for his struggles to find the back of the net, with his lack of goals placing added pressure on him to deliver whenever opportunities came his way.

The 24-year-old had been unable to make the desired impact in front of goal, leaving questions over his form and confidence.

However, he answered those doubters in style at Mbombela Stadium. Introduced from the bench, Mbuthuma took full advantage of the platform created by his teammates, displaying composure and a sharp instinct inside the box to grab a brace and put his name firmly on the scoresheet.

His two-goal contribution not only capped a commanding Pirates performance but also offered the forward a timely confidence boost after a frustrating spell in front of goal.



