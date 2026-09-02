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Orlando Pirates striker Yanela Mbuthuma reflects on scoring brace against Kruger United - 'Chances present themselves'
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Breaking duck in style
Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma finally silenced some of the noise surrounding his slow start in front of goal, opening his account for the season in emphatic fashion on Tuesday night.
The striker had come under increasing scrutiny for his struggles to find the back of the net, with his lack of goals placing added pressure on him to deliver whenever opportunities came his way.
The 24-year-old had been unable to make the desired impact in front of goal, leaving questions over his form and confidence.
However, he answered those doubters in style at Mbombela Stadium. Introduced from the bench, Mbuthuma took full advantage of the platform created by his teammates, displaying composure and a sharp instinct inside the box to grab a brace and put his name firmly on the scoresheet.
His two-goal contribution not only capped a commanding Pirates performance but also offered the forward a timely confidence boost after a frustrating spell in front of goal.
'It’s not hard to be a striker'
Reflecting on his performance and the perceived difficulty of leading the line for a club of Pirates' stature, Mbuthuma offered a surprising perspective on the art of goalscoring.
Speaking to the club's media after the match, the striker insisted that maintaining a level head is the primary requirement for success in the final third, despite the intense expectations from the fans.
"I’m very happy for the support that I’ve been getting from the fans. It’s actually not that really hard to be a striker. You don’t need to overload yourself with pressure," said Mbuthuma.
"As games go by, chances present themselves; that’s why I was able to convert them today, and I’m very happy."
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Analysing Kruger United encounter
Despite the comfortable final scoreline, Mbuthuma acknowledged that the match presented its own set of challenges, particularly given the energy levels shown by the top-flight newcomers.
The forward noted that the team had to remain disciplined and stick to their tactical blueprint to eventually break down the opposition’s resistance as the game progressed into the latter stages.
"What I can say is that the game was very difficult; these people ran at us," he explained.
"What we planned was to score and win. We knew that they would not be better than us, though they would come at us. We tried hard so that we score plenty of goals.
"The coach told us to be patient, and we will get chances; even if they come at us, we will get opportunities to score."
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What comes next for Mbuthuma?
The brace could prove to be a major turning point for Mbuthuma, who had faced mounting scrutiny over his struggles to convert his opportunities into goals.
While the Pirates forward had previously earned praise for his work rate, movement and creative contributions, his lack of end product had remained a talking point.
His double against Kruger United could now provide the confidence boost needed to kick-start his campaign.
More importantly, Mbuthuma has shown that he can make a telling impact even when introduced from the bench, giving Abdeslam Ouaddou another valuable attacking weapon as the Buccaneers navigate an increasingly demanding fixture schedule.
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