Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha opens up on injury recovery, MTN8 final and 'lucky charm' status

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is refusing to get carried away by his remarkable individual statistics as the Buccaneers prepare for a titanic MTN8 final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.

The former SuperSport United man has developed a reputation as something of a talisman for the Soweto giants, boasting an incredible record where he has not tasted defeat in any of the last 32 club matches he has started across all competitions. While fans and analysts have highlighted this "lucky charm" status, Mbatha remains firmly grounded, insisting that his only objective is to contribute to the collective effort at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Speaking to the media during the club's dedicated press day at Rand Stadium, the hard-working midfielder played down the significance of his personal unbeaten run. He emphasized that the nature of the sport means results can go either way, regardless of past trends.

"I’ve seen the pictures and everything, but as I said, for me, my job is to do my job with the Pirates. So, I don’t go around looking for that if the team doesn’t lose or anything, because football is about three dimensions. You win, you draw, you lose. So for me, it’s a matter of doing my job, and if the team continues winning, that means I’m part of the person that’s doing my job," Mbatha told The Citizen.



