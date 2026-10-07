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Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha opens up on injury recovery, MTN8 final and 'lucky charm' status
Team over individual
Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha is refusing to get carried away by his remarkable individual statistics as the Buccaneers prepare for a titanic MTN8 final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns.
The former SuperSport United man has developed a reputation as something of a talisman for the Soweto giants, boasting an incredible record where he has not tasted defeat in any of the last 32 club matches he has started across all competitions. While fans and analysts have highlighted this "lucky charm" status, Mbatha remains firmly grounded, insisting that his only objective is to contribute to the collective effort at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Speaking to the media during the club's dedicated press day at Rand Stadium, the hard-working midfielder played down the significance of his personal unbeaten run. He emphasized that the nature of the sport means results can go either way, regardless of past trends.
"I’ve seen the pictures and everything, but as I said, for me, my job is to do my job with the Pirates. So, I don’t go around looking for that if the team doesn’t lose or anything, because football is about three dimensions. You win, you draw, you lose. So for me, it’s a matter of doing my job, and if the team continues winning, that means I’m part of the person that’s doing my job," Mbatha told The Citizen.
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A difficult journey
The road to this final has not been straightforward for Mbatha, who has had to overcome significant physical setbacks to make himself available for selection.
Reflecting on the gruelling nature of his rehabilitation, Mbatha expressed his gratitude for the medical support system at the club that guided him back to the pitch.
"It’s a difficult situation, and it’s a difficult journey, but I believe that the team and the support that I got from the medical team really helped me," he explained.
The midfielder noted that the psychological aspect of trusting one's body again is the final piece of the puzzle.
"Coming from an injury is something that’s not really easy; sometimes you fear putting weight on the leg because it’s a difficult situation, and it tells on you mentally.
"So, I believe the preparation games help us a lot in getting that match fitness," he added.
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The weight of expectations
For any player wearing the famous black and white jersey, the pressure to deliver silverware is a constant companion. Mbatha was vocal about the responsibility that comes with representing the Buccaneers on the big stage.
"Every player that is playing for Orlando Pirates must remember that they are playing for a big institution, and they have a job to do. So, there’s always pressure not only for me but for everyone. Whoever gets an opportunity to play the game, I know they’ll do their best," he remarked.
This collective mindset is central to the team's philosophy under Abdeslam Ouaddou's leadership, ensuring that no individual feels the burden of the occasion more than their teammates.
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Eyes on the prize at Moses Mabhida
The sold-out Moses Mabhida Stadium will provide a vibrant backdrop for what many consider the biggest domestic fixture on the South African calendar.
Despite the external noise regarding favorites and underdogs, the Pirates camp appears focused on the task at hand. Mbatha concluded by reiterating that the badge on the front of the shirt is more important than the name on the back.
"We don’t tend to focus on the opponents too much. Playing for Orlando Pirates, there is pressure alone. For us, it’s about continuing to work hard and continuing to prepare for the final," he stated.
The outcome of Saturday's clash will depend on which side can best manage that pressure when the first whistle blows in Durban.
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