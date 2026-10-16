Orlando Pirates newcomer Bulelani Sigomoshe 'rated highly' to step up for injured Kamogelo Sebelebele - 'He's a unique right-back'

Orlando Pirates were dealt a significant setback during their recent MTN8 final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with an injury leaving a gap to fill at right-back.

That opened the door for Bulelani Sigomoshe, who joined the Buccaneers last month from Betway Premiership newcomers Milford.

The 26-year-old got his first taste of action against TS Galaxy in the midweek fixture, stepping in for Kamogelo Sebelebele.

While his debut has sparked debate, Buccaneers legend Tlou Segolela has backed the newcomer, singing his praises and highlighting what he brings to the team.











