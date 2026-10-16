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Orlando Pirates newcomer Bulelani Sigomoshe 'rated highly' to step up for injured Kamogelo Sebelebele - 'He's a unique right-back'
Injury opens door for new blood
Orlando Pirates were dealt a significant setback during their recent MTN8 final clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium, with an injury leaving a gap to fill at right-back.
That opened the door for Bulelani Sigomoshe, who joined the Buccaneers last month from Betway Premiership newcomers Milford.
The 26-year-old got his first taste of action against TS Galaxy in the midweek fixture, stepping in for Kamogelo Sebelebele.
While his debut has sparked debate, Buccaneers legend Tlou Segolela has backed the newcomer, singing his praises and highlighting what he brings to the team.
'How one takes his opportunity'
Segolela, known for his blistering pace during his time at the club, believes Sigomoshe is perfectly suited for the demands of playing for a team of this magnitude.
"In football, what is most important is how one takes his opportunity; that’s the interesting part. For the boy, you know, he has been in the game for quite some time with Milford.
"If you check, he has played almost all the games for Milford," the former winger told FARPost.
Segolela’s endorsement carries significant weight given his deep understanding of the club's high expectations and tactical requirements.
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A different breed of defender
According to Segolela, Sigomoshe offers a profile that is distinct from other top right-backs currently playing in the domestic league.
He highlights the player's ability to balance defensive solidity with an adventurous attacking instinct, suggesting that he brings a variety of tools to the pitch that were previously missing from the Pirates backline. This versatility could prove vital for the club's title ambitions this season.
"Obviously, now the stage is a bit higher in terms of Pirates’ magnitude. But for the game itself, he has that ability and capability.
"He’s one of the interesting players. When he goes forward, he’s very interesting and very solid at the back. He can also chip in with assists, come in, and take shots," he continued.
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'He ticks all the boxes'
The praise did not stop there, as Segolela emphasised that Sigomoshe is a 'unique' talent that the broader South African football public is yet to fully appreciate.
He compared the newcomer to other established stars like Khuliso Mudau and Thabang Matuludi, noting that Sigomoshe’s quick adjustment period makes him a special asset for the national talent pool as well as his new club side in Soweto.
"So, now it’s an opportunity for him to show why Pirates brought him in. But I believe in the boy. I have watched him for quite some time in the NFD. He’s a unique right-back that most South Africans haven’t seen.
"He’s different from your Sebelebele, more different from your Khuliso and Thabang. The boy adjusts quickly; that’s why South Africans will see that in the right-back position, we are very blessed. I rate the boy very highly because I saw him closely even during the playoffs.
"I also met him while I was still at Platinum City Rovers. He’s very defensive and very comfortable on the ball. So, he has all that is required for a proper right-back; he ticks all the boxes."
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