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Orlando Pirates rising star Simphiwe Masilela urged to remain humble - 'He needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground'
'Oozing a lot of confidence'
Speaking on the player's recent milestone, Makhanya expressed his delight but quickly pointed out that scoring must become a regular part of Simphiwe Masilela's game if he is to thrive in the senior squad.
He believes that the number ten role carries a heavy responsibility to produce tangible results on the pitch, rather than just flashy displays of skill or occasional creative contributions.
"We're happy that he has broken the duck because he is now a player who needs to be more on the scoresheet, because playing as a ten means you need to score more," Makhanya told KickOff.
"I'm happy because it can't just be only about assists; you need to be a match winner as well. He's a player oozing a lot of confidence; you can see he is a player eager to do a lot of things."
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Surrounded by quality at Mayfair
The transition from youth football to the high-stakes environment of the Betway Premiership is never easy, but Makhanya believes Masilela is in the perfect environment to succeed.
"He now comes into a talented Pirates team that has a lot of hungry players that will assist in guiding him; there are players he can learn from and players who can protect him, to make sure that he delivers every week," the legendary former winger added.
This collective strength should allow Masilela the space to express his creativity without the immediate pressure of carrying the entire team's offensive output during his developmental phase.
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Managing pressure of fame
Success in the Soweto giants' colours brings immediate fame, but it also brings increased attention from tactical analysts and opposing defenders. Makhanya warned that the honeymoon period for the youngster would soon end as rival teams began to formulate plans specifically designed to nullify his influence on the pitch.
Staying ahead of the curve will require a relentless work ethic and a willingness to adapt his style of play.
"As the game goes, it means there will be more pressure on him; opposition will start recognising his talent. It means he needs to continue working [hard], but I was happy he broke his duck," he explained.
Makhanya understands better than most how the spotlight can affect a young player's trajectory if they are not prepared for the mental demands of the professional level in South Africa.
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'Keep his feet firmly on the ground'
Despite the warnings, Makhanya remains optimistic about Masilela's future because of the player's personality. The midfielder’s background and temperament suggest he has the mental fortitude to handle the hype currently surrounding his name.
For the legend, the key is for the player to never stop learning and to constantly seek ways to improve his statistical output in terms of goals and assists in every single fixture.
"My advice to him is that he needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground and continue working hard. Fortunately, he is a humble boy, coming from a humble home as well, you can see that he is down to earth.
"We're hoping he continues [with his form], but he needs to continue learning the game even better, surpassing the standard that is there to be surpassed. He needs to start challenging himself in terms of the output, especially scoring goals and getting assists," Makhanya concluded.
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