Orlando Pirates rising star Simphiwe Masilela urged to remain humble - 'He needs to keep his feet firmly on the ground'

Speaking on the player's recent milestone, Makhanya expressed his delight but quickly pointed out that scoring must become a regular part of Simphiwe Masilela's game if he is to thrive in the senior squad.

He believes that the number ten role carries a heavy responsibility to produce tangible results on the pitch, rather than just flashy displays of skill or occasional creative contributions.

"We're happy that he has broken the duck because he is now a player who needs to be more on the scoresheet, because playing as a ten means you need to score more," Makhanya told KickOff.

"I'm happy because it can't just be only about assists; you need to be a match winner as well. He's a player oozing a lot of confidence; you can see he is a player eager to do a lot of things."







