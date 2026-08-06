Orlando Pirates' new signing Sebastian Pedersen backed to elevate Bucs attack - 'He's going to help us even more'

Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has admitted the squad is still waiting for new signing Sebastian Pedersen to join them, but believes the Norwegian striker will strengthen the team once he settles in.

The 27-year-old frontman was unveiled by the Buccaneers late last month after completing his move from Norwegian outfit Sogndal Fotball.

Speaking to the media during the MTN8 launch, Sibisi confirmed that Pedersen has not yet started training with the squad as the club prepares for a demanding domestic and continental schedule.







