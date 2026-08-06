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Sebastian Pedersen
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates' new signing Sebastian Pedersen backed to elevate Bucs attack - 'He's going to help us even more'

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Buccaneers captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has provided an update on the arrival of new Norwegian striker, expressing total confidence that the forward will elevate the team to a new level. Despite the excitement surrounding his marquee move to Soweto, the club is still managing his integration into the first-team setup.

  • Flavio Silva and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Sibisi provides update on Pedersen arrival

    Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi has admitted the squad is still waiting for new signing Sebastian Pedersen to join them, but believes the Norwegian striker will strengthen the team once he settles in.

    The 27-year-old frontman was unveiled by the Buccaneers late last month after completing his move from Norwegian outfit Sogndal Fotball.

    Speaking to the media during the MTN8 launch, Sibisi confirmed that Pedersen has not yet started training with the squad as the club prepares for a demanding domestic and continental schedule.



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  • 'We're still waiting for him'

    "No, no, no. We're still waiting for him. I think you can tell the excitement within the club, within our supporters," Sibisi said as quoted by Soccer Laduma.

    "I think when we were playing at home, they were doing the Viking.

    "So, I think everyone is excited, and I'm sure he's going to add value."


  • Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates

    Expectations for the Norwegian marksman

    The Bafana Bafana international believes Pedersen's arrival will further strengthen the Buccaneers and is confident the Norwegian striker will make a valuable contribution to the team's ambitions.

    Having earned a reputation as a clinical finisher during his time in Norway, Pedersen is expected to provide another attacking dimension to the Sea Robbers.

    "We've seen a glimpse of what he's capable of, and I think he's going to help us even do more than what we did in the previous season," Sibisi remarked.


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  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Patience required for Pirates debut

    With Sibisi confirming that Pedersen is yet to join his teammates on the training pitch, Bucs supporters may have to wait a little longer before seeing the highly anticipated striker in the famous black and white colours.

    The Buccaneers will be eager to integrate the Norwegian forward as quickly as possible, with their schedule set to intensify across domestic cup competitions, the Premier Soccer League and the CAF Champions League.

    His arrival is also expected to increase competition for places and provide Abdeslam Ouaddou with greater attacking depth.



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