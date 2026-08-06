Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi reveals Bucs' mindset ahead of MTN8 Cup defence - 'It’s always nice to be a curtain-raiser and try to set the tone'
Sibisi eager to set the standard
Orlando Pirates begin their MTN8 title defence with the chance to further cement their dominance in the competition.
Having won the trophy in each of the last four editions, the Buccaneers will be eager to continue their remarkable run under Abdeslam Ouaddou.
Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi believes opening the tournament offers the perfect opportunity for the team to lay down an early marker and set the tone for the competition.
Speaking at the official MTN8 launch on Wednesday night, Sibisi stressed the importance of making a strong start to their title defence.
"It’s a competition that we are so used to being at and so used to winning it. We just want to keep that feeling," said Sibisi as per The Citizen.
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Chasing a historic fifth title
"The boys have prepared as well as possible for the game on Saturday.
"It’s always nice to be a curtain-raiser and try to set the tone.
"So, for us, we’re looking forward to playing Durban City.
"We know it’s going to be a difficult game, but I’m sure if we bring our A-game, we’ll be able to get a positive result,” added Sibisi.
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Ncanana clarifies controversial remarks
The fixture also marks Siphamandla Ncanana's first meeting with Buccaneers since his controversial remarks the last time the two sides faced off.
Following last season's PSL stalemate, Ncanana famously declared that 'Pirates is just a name' – comments that quickly drew a strong reaction from the Buccaneers' faithful.
Ncanana explained his mindset during that interview, stressing that it was a method of personal motivation rather than a lack of respect.
He said: "Saying Pirates is just a name; I meant that when the referee blows the whistle, it’s no longer about who we are playing against; it is 11 players against 11. So, it’s about whoever wants it more.
"I respect Orlando Pirates because it’s a big team, but when we are on the field, I motivate myself with the fact that as a footballer, you must not be afraid of another player."
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Respecting the giants on the pitch
Despite the competitive fire, Ncanana was quick to acknowledge the standing of his opponents.
The defender is focused on ensuring his team enters the match with the right attitude, balancing respect for Pirates' achievements with a fierce desire to cause a major upset in the quarter-final stage.
Concluding his thoughts on the matter, Ncanana added: "Now that this is happening with all the clips out there, I can say that we respect Pirates as a team [Durban City], not only me because I am the one who put the team in this situation; they are a big team in South Africa.
"But as I said, once the referee blows the whistle, it’s 11 against 11, and that’s how I motivate myself, because that gives me a positive attitude to produce a good performance on the pitch."
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