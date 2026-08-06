Orlando Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi reveals Bucs' mindset ahead of MTN8 Cup defence - 'It’s always nice to be a curtain-raiser and try to set the tone'

Orlando Pirates begin their MTN8 title defence with the chance to further cement their dominance in the competition.

Having won the trophy in each of the last four editions, the Buccaneers will be eager to continue their remarkable run under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Captain Nkosinathi Sibisi believes opening the tournament offers the perfect opportunity for the team to lay down an early marker and set the tone for the competition.

Speaking at the official MTN8 launch on Wednesday night, Sibisi stressed the importance of making a strong start to their title defence.

"It’s a competition that we are so used to being at and so used to winning it. We just want to keep that feeling," said Sibisi as per The Citizen.



