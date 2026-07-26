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Sebastian Pedersen Orlando Pirates
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates announce transfer signing of 'blonde bombshell' Norwegian striker - 'Pedersen is considered a one-touch finisher rather than a bulldozer'

Orlando Pirates
S. Pedersen
Premier Soccer League
South Africa
1. Division
Sogndal
Transfers

The Buccaneers have officially confirmed the signing of the 27-year-old from Sogndal after the Norwegian youth product scored 51 goals in 117 matches. The 'net eater' has signed a two year deal with an optional year on his contract at the Soweto club.

Pirates released a statement on Sunday evening confirming the signing:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the signing of striker Sebastian Pedersen from Norwegian side Sogndal Fotball. 

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a two-year deal, with the Club holding an option to extend for a further season. 

He becomes the newest addition to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad as the Buccaneers prepare for a competitive season ahead.

Pedersen arrives from one of Norwegian football’s great talent factories.The blonde bomber is cut from that cloth, having featured at junior national team level from U15 all the way to U21.

In terms of his style of play, Pedersen is considered a one-touch finisher rather than a bulldozer. He has recorded 51 goals in the last 117 matches.

The announcement and highlight reel:



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