Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi’s swift adaptation at Mayfair explained – ‘If he doesn’t deserve to play, I don’t think the coach will field him’
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A blend fuelled by familiar tactics
Thapelo Mokobodi’s move to Mayfair during the current transfer window was met with high expectations, and the 23-year-old has not disappointed.
Having signed a three-year deal with the Sea Robbers, the former Stellenbosch FC man has already clocked seven appearances across all competitions, contributing a goal and a Man of the Match performance in the MTN8 semi-final win over Sekhukhune United.
Speaking on the transition, Mbhalati noted that the stylistic match between the player and the club was a match made in heaven.
"I think it is the style of play that made him settle well at Pirates, you know," Mbhalati told FARPost.
"He is also a ball-playing midfielder who likes to be on the ball."
"If you check Pirates’ midfielders, they are the types of midfielders who are always on the ball rather than chasing the opponents.”
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The Ouaddou connection at Orlando
Beyond the tactical fit, there is the familiar face of head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou in the dugout.
Mokobodi previously worked under the Moroccan tactician during their time at Marumo Gallants, leading many to believe that this established rapport has given the midfielder a head start in understanding the coaching staff's demands.
"Also, the fact that he worked with Abdeslam Ouaddou before at Marumo Gallants might be another case, but I’m not too sure because I’m not at training with the team every day," Mbhalati acknowledged.
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No automatic spot at Mayfair
The agent emphasised that playing time at a club like Orlando Pirates is never guaranteed regardless of past associations.
The competition for places in the Buccaneers' engine room is fierce, and Mokobodi has had to earn his spot through consistent displays on the training pitch and during matchdays.
"However, at the end of the day, I believe Orlando Pirates is a big club and a huge institution in the sense that even if he worked with the coach before, if he doesn’t deserve to play, I don’t think the coach will field him…"
"So, as much as he [Thapelo Mokobodi] didn’t do pre-season with them, I personally believe that it is the style of play of Orlando Pirates, which suits his style of play too.”
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Seamless integration, future prospects
Mokobodi’s ability to "gel" quickly with his new teammates has been evident on the pitch, where he has dictated play alongside the established stars at Pirates.
His agent believes that the midfielder’s professional attitude and work ethic have been the deciding factors in his early success.
Concluding his assessment of the player's early days at the club, Mbhalati reiterated that performance is the only currency that matters at Pirates.
"If he wasn’t doing enough at training, they wouldn’t play him."
"This means that he adjusted and gelled well with the other players quickly.”
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