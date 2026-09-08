Orlando Pirates midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi’s swift adaptation at Mayfair explained – ‘If he doesn’t deserve to play, I don’t think the coach will field him’

Thapelo Mokobodi’s move to Mayfair during the current transfer window was met with high expectations, and the 23-year-old has not disappointed.

Having signed a three-year deal with the Sea Robbers, the former Stellenbosch FC man has already clocked seven appearances across all competitions, contributing a goal and a Man of the Match performance in the MTN8 semi-final win over Sekhukhune United.

Speaking on the transition, Mbhalati noted that the stylistic match between the player and the club was a match made in heaven.

"I think it is the style of play that made him settle well at Pirates, you know," Mbhalati told FARPost.

"He is also a ball-playing midfielder who likes to be on the ball."

"If you check Pirates’ midfielders, they are the types of midfielders who are always on the ball rather than chasing the opponents.”



