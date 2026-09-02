Orlando Pirates urged to keep Thapelo Mokobodi and Mthetheleli Mthiyane partnership after return of Thalente Mbatha – ‘You don’t have to fix it when it’s not broken’

Orlando Pirates have enjoyed a blistering start to the 2026/27 campaign, and much of that success can be attributed to the instant chemistry between new arrivals Thapelo Mokobodi and Mthetheleli Mthiyane.

The pair, who joined the Soweto giants from Stellenbosch FC during the most recent transfer window, have quickly adapted to life under Abdeslam Ouaddou.

Makola, who knows exactly what it takes to succeed in the Pirates midfield, is adamant that the duo should not be disrupted. He highlighted the pre-existing understanding between the two players as a primary reason for their success.

“Look, I think the combination of Mthiyane and Mokobodi is very exciting. Most people don’t know that they played together at Stellenbosch, and you can tell when they are on the field that they know each other,” he told FARPost.

“I also know Mokobodi from the dusty streets in the township tournaments in Soweto; he used to play for a team called Black Poison [Rhulani Mokwena’s team]. And I was very happy when he moved to Marumo Gallants.

“I’m glad that they used him, probably because he ended up at Pirates.”

The former Pirates star acknowledged that benching a player of Mbatha’s quality is a difficult decision for any manager, but he argued that results should dictate selection.

“So, this is a good midfield partnership, and I would like to believe that the coach will continue with it even when Mbatha is back. I know he’s a Bafana Bafana player and he’s been important for Pirates, but you don’t have to fix it when it’s not broken.”

Following an impressive showing against Kruger United on Tuesday [4-0], Orlando Pirates will turn their focus to the CAF Champions League campaign, with a home and away tie against Mauritian side La Cure Waves SC on September 6 and 12.



