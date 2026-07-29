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Thapelo Mokobodi Orlando Pirates
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Orlando Pirates announce transfer signing of Stellenbosch midfielder - 'I am ready to get going'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
Transfers
T. Mokobodi
Stellenbosch FC

The Buccaneers have officially confirmed the signing of Thapelo Mokobodi from the Winelands club. He played 28 times across all competitions last season and joins the Soweto club on a reported three year deal.

Pirates released a statement on Wednesday confirming the signing:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch FC, ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will link up with the rest of the squad this morning.

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to meeting the rest of the team,” said Mokobodi. “It’s a big opportunity to play for such a club and I am ready to get going. I would like to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution.” 

Mokobodi has been handed the number 33 jersey for this season.

Premier Soccer League
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Orlando Pirates
ORP
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Milford FC
MIL
Premier Soccer League
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Stellenbosch FC
VDA
AmaZulu FC crest
AmaZulu FC
AMA

The announcement:


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