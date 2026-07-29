Orlando Pirates announce transfer signing of Stellenbosch midfielder - 'I am ready to get going'

Pirates released a statement on Wednesday confirming the signing:

Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch FC, ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will link up with the rest of the squad this morning.

“I am pleased to be here and look forward to meeting the rest of the team,” said Mokobodi. “It’s a big opportunity to play for such a club and I am ready to get going. I would like to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution.”

Mokobodi has been handed the number 33 jersey for this season.

The announcement:



