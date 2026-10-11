Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou refuses to blame referee after MTN8 final heartbreak against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'It’s not my job'

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has taken a classy stance following his side's defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final.

Despite a massive officiating cloud hanging over the result, the Moroccan tactician opted to focus on the game itself rather than the man in the middle.

A contentious stoppage-time penalty proved to be the turning point when referee Abongile Tom ruled that Thapelo Mokobodi had fouled Siyanda Ndlovu.

Television replays suggested the decision was harsh, as Ndlovu appeared to lose his footing without significant contact.

"I don’t like to touch on the areas of referees because I never talk about referees,” Ouaddou told the media.

"It’s not my job. The referees are part of the game."







