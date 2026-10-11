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PSL referee Abongile TomBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou refuses to blame referee after MTN8 final heartbreak against Mamelodi Sundowns - 'It’s not my job'

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
A. Ouaddou
MTN 8 Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates vs TS Galaxy
TS Galaxy
African Stars vs Orlando Pirates
African Stars
CAF Champions League Qualification
T. Mokobodi
S. Ndlovu

The Sea Robbers mentor has refused to pin the blame on referee Abongile Tom following a controversial MTN8 final defeat. The Buccaneers suffered a 2-0 loss to rivals, the Pretoria-based outfit, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening.

  • 'I never talk about referees'

    Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has taken a classy stance following his side's defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 final.

    Despite a massive officiating cloud hanging over the result, the Moroccan tactician opted to focus on the game itself rather than the man in the middle.

    A contentious stoppage-time penalty proved to be the turning point when referee Abongile Tom ruled that Thapelo Mokobodi had fouled Siyanda Ndlovu.

    Television replays suggested the decision was harsh, as Ndlovu appeared to lose his footing without significant contact.

    "I don’t like to touch on the areas of referees because I never talk about referees,” Ouaddou told the media.

    "It’s not my job. The referees are part of the game."



  • Managing the tempers

    The match was a feisty affair from the opening whistle, with Abongile Tom forced to reach for his pocket frequently during a chaotic first half.

    Both sets of players engaged in physical battles that threatened to boil over. Ouaddou credited the official for ensuring that the match did not descend into total anarchy, despite the high stakes involved in the season's first major silverware battle.

    "If there is somebody to protect the game, it’s the man in black in the middle," the Pirates coach said.

    "It started very hot, to be honest, and I thought if we continued like that we wouldn't end the game. But the referees had the cleverness to bring everyone back to the real game that we were expecting."



  • Abdeslam Ouaddou Orlando PiratesBackpagepix

    Bad tackles from both sides

    As tempers flared late in the first half, the officiating team intervened to refocus the players on the football. The Pirates coach noted that the communication from the officials helped prevent the match from being ruined by poor challenges.

    "They spoke to us as coaches. He brought back the competence. After that, we had a good game. He had the cleverness to stop it because it wasn’t so beautiful in the beginning.

    "There were a lot of bad tackles from either side," Ouaddou added.

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  • Teboho Mokoena, Mamelodi Sundowns & Nkosinathi Sibisi, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Experienced international referee

    Despite the frustration of the late penalty, Ouaddou maintained that the referee’s experience ultimately allowed the spectacle to flourish.

    "It’s not what the fans expected for such a fantastic competition. But in the end, he showed that he’s an experienced and international referee.

    "He brought everyone back to the pitch, and we saw an end to a beautiful game," he concluded.

    Pirates will now have to regroup as they shift their focus back to league and CAF Champions League duties after this disappointment.

  • VARBackpage

    Fan reactions

    On GOAL's Facebook page there was heated debateover the performance of the referee. Here is a selection of the fans' responses:

    He tried to prove a point of being the best ref but the point proved him😆😆😆😆 - Lerato Leero


    Excellent refereeing… exceptional Mr Tom 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿…. Give him a cold beer ! - Lethokuhle Terrance Mkhize


    Pirates play well it was only refrere he was against us look Mokoena when he beat Mbatha with elbow - Sisonke Tofile


    Very poor! He was lenient on Sundowns but hard to Pirates 🫩 - Harrington P Cloudy


    He gave away 2 wrong penalty. 1st penalty was simulation 2 nd penalty player slipped and fall after jumping the other. He denied Rayners clear penalty - Without fear or favour


    Everyone got their dubious penalty, no one should cry 😅 - Mo Gweri