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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on MTN 8 final heartbreak, injury blow and why Oswin Appollis was benched
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Appollis gamble backfires
Addressing the media after the loss, Ouaddou defended his selection process, emphasizing that every decision was rooted in a specific match-day philosophy.
“He’s one of the of the best players in the country, in our team as well,” the coach said about Oswin Appollis.
“But you know when you’re playing a game, you have a strategy. You can play in different phases, you have to anticipate about what can happen in the second half.
"We planned to bring him quickly maybe after the second half. I think we did it last year. You know how I’m working, I always have some players who are impact players. So today, he was he was part of the impact players, somebody who can change the game.
"But the fact that we conceded early changed our plan because we were chasing. So Oswin is a fantastic players, he’s a very important player for us, an international players. But today we take the decision to bring him as impact player to change the game,” Ouaddou said.
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Injury blow
Adding to the frustration of the result, Orlando Pirates suffered a significant personnel loss just before the halftime whistle. Winger Kamogelo Sebelebele was forced off the pitch after picking up a knock, a development that further disrupted the team's rhythm during a critical phase of the match. The loss of Sebelebele not only forced an unplanned substitution but also deprived the Buccaneers of his pace and directness on the flanks at a time when they were desperate to find a way back into the contest.
Ouaddou confirmed the severity of the situation immediately following the game, noting that the medical staff advised against keeping the player on the pitch.
“We had to take him out unfortunately," the coach told the media.
"It was a report from the medical department. We’re going to have some more modules, but we had to take him out and not to take risk with him but it’s unfortunate for him."
The injury news adds further pressure to a squad that is already navigating a congested domestic schedule, with the coach now awaiting a full diagnostic report to determine the length of the winger's absence.
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While the scoreline suggested a comfortable victory for Sundowns, Pirates had a golden opportunity to level the proceedings in the 60th minute. Ghampani Lungu stood over a penalty that could have revitalized the Soweto giants, but his failure to convert proved to be the game's turning point.
Sundowns eventually punished the miss by securing a second goal through Iqraam Rayners, effectively ending any hopes of a Pirates comeback in Durban.
“Look, there are two – one moment in the game. I think when we come back with the penalty, I think it was a good momentum to come to score, I think if we had scored maybe the game could’ve been different. But I’ve nothing to approach to my boys, they gave everything,” the former Morocco international explained.
“We wanted to win that trophy and get history again, but it’s football, they gave everything. We tried to be disciplined to respect the plan, but of course at the end we let sort of space because we wanted to score so maybe Sundowns could’ve scored a lot of goals as well," he admitted.
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High level football
Despite the heartbreak of losing their grip on the MTN8 trophy, Ouaddou remained proud of the effort displayed by his squad. The Pirates manager noted that his players adhered to the tactical instructions for large portions of the match, controlling possession and creating chances against one of the continent's most formidable sides. He believes that the high-quality football displayed by both teams was a positive advertisement for South African sport, even if the result did not go his way.
“But I think really the momentum was the penalty, otherwise I think the boys applied exactly what we wanted. We had the possession, I have to see the number of chances we created, the season is long. We’re going to fight to keep this title, but it’s good we are disappointed for our fans of course. But I think South African fans have seen a good football match today, high level and that’s it but I’ve nothing to approach to my boys,” he concluded.
The Buccaneers must now dust themselves off and refocus on their league and continental campaigns as they look to bounce back from this domestic disappointment.
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