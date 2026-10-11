Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou on MTN 8 final heartbreak, injury blow and why Oswin Appollis was benched

Addressing the media after the loss, Ouaddou defended his selection process, emphasizing that every decision was rooted in a specific match-day philosophy.

“He’s one of the of the best players in the country, in our team as well,” the coach said about Oswin Appollis.

“But you know when you’re playing a game, you have a strategy. You can play in different phases, you have to anticipate about what can happen in the second half.

"We planned to bring him quickly maybe after the second half. I think we did it last year. You know how I’m working, I always have some players who are impact players. So today, he was he was part of the impact players, somebody who can change the game.

"But the fact that we conceded early changed our plan because we were chasing. So Oswin is a fantastic players, he’s a very important player for us, an international players. But today we take the decision to bring him as impact player to change the game,” Ouaddou said.



