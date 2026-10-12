Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou backs Lebone Seema to reach the top - 'I predict a great, great, great future'

Abdeslam Ouaddou has been impressed by the strides Lebone Seema has made since joining Orlando Pirates from TS Galaxy last season. The coach believes the 23-year-old has developed into a top-level defender, with his performances and commitment earning him an important role in the Buccaneers' defence.

Ouaddou sees plenty of room for further growth, pointing to the centre-back's willingness to learn and his tactical awareness as key factors behind his progress.

The coach emphasised that the defender’s willingness to learn has been the primary driver behind his recent success in the domestic league.

"Look, Seema did really a lot of work with seriousness, with professionalism because if you want to get to the high level, first of all, you need to work, daily work," Ouaddou explained to the media.



