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Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou backs Lebone Seema to reach the top - 'I predict a great, great, great future'
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High-level development at Mayfair
Abdeslam Ouaddou has been impressed by the strides Lebone Seema has made since joining Orlando Pirates from TS Galaxy last season. The coach believes the 23-year-old has developed into a top-level defender, with his performances and commitment earning him an important role in the Buccaneers' defence.
Ouaddou sees plenty of room for further growth, pointing to the centre-back's willingness to learn and his tactical awareness as key factors behind his progress.
The coach emphasised that the defender’s willingness to learn has been the primary driver behind his recent success in the domestic league.
"Look, Seema did really a lot of work with seriousness, with professionalism because if you want to get to the high level, first of all, you need to work, daily work," Ouaddou explained to the media.
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'He listens'
Seema's development has also been evident in how he handles pressure and responds to criticism, showing a growing maturity in his defensive game.
Ouaddou has been particularly impressed by the defender's willingness to take feedback on board and use it to improve his performances.
"You need to listen to be coachable, and he is a fantastic boy. He accepts sometimes to be criticised, he listens, and he goes forward," the Pirates tactician continued.
This mental toughness has allowed the defender to adapt his style to suit the specific demands of the Betway Premiership's most physical encounters.
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Balancing beauty and grit
Ouaddou recalled specific instances where he challenged Seema to embrace the 'emergency' side of the game.
The coach wants his defenders to be comfortable in possession but insists that there are times when clearing the ball into the stands is the only professional option to ensure a clean sheet and secure three points.
"I remember last season against Golden Arrows. I tried to bring some efficiency on him because I always tell him that, of course, there is the beautiful game.
"It is important to keep this quality, to find the players between the lines, to play short, to play long, to be beautiful. Okay? But the high level sometimes asks you to be rough, to be efficient," Ouaddou noted.
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'I predict a great future for him'
"Sometimes it is not shape; if you have to put the ball sometimes in the stand because you want to keep the clean sheet, it is part of your job. And I call this the emergency situation.
"We cannot all the time, as defenders want to play clean. So, he did a lot of improvements. He is somebody now who is able to play clean football, and he is able to be sometimes rough, rough, hard, on the ball.
"Not on the ankle of the opponent. I don’t teach this to my players. So, you can see that step by step he became a real high-level defender. And I am sure there is room to be even better.
"And I predict a great, great, great future for him if he continues to work, if he continues to listen in his career," he concluded.
The evolution from a pure ball-player to a complete defender has clearly impressed the Pirates coaching staff.
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