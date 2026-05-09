Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 'big boys' to win league title after 11 year wait - 'We would like to finish it off with first team now'
A historic victory for the Buccaneers
Orlando Pirates finally ended their long wait for reserve league glory by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in front of a capacity crowd.
The young Sea Robbers proved to be too clinical for their rivals, with the victory ensuring they completed a remarkable league double over the Brazilians this season.
The breakthrough came through a well-taken header from Cristian Derbyshire before the lead was doubled via a penalty just before the interval.
An emotional dedication to Krieling
The triumph carried heavy personal significance for Krieling, who revealed the heartbreak behind his achievement during his post-match interview.
The tactician was visibly moved as he spoke about the timing of the victory, which fell on a difficult anniversary for his family.
"Five years ago, my father passed away on this day. Credit to the boys they fought, I don’t believe they should’ve been here," Krieling told SuperSport TV.
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Challenge issued to the senior squad
Flushed with the success of the reserve side, Krieling immediately turned his attention to the club's senior stars.
"Every trophy at Orlando Pirates has been won from the DDC all the way to the PSL. We would like to finish it off with the first team now," he added.
Overcoming the Sundowns hurdle
The victory was particularly sweet given the calibre of the opposition. Sundowns did not hold back in their selection, bringing down several prospects who have already tasted senior football.
However, Krieling praised his side for their ability to compete against 'big boys' and maintain their tactical discipline throughout the ninety minutes. He remained firm that his players deserved the recognition after a grueling season at the top of the table.
"Sundowns brought their big boys down. These boys deserve it from day one, they’ve been fighting, they’ve been in the league, they fought all their way through," Krieling noted.
He further highlighted the squad's growth in big-game situations, stating, "Today they showed character, we could suffer without the ball. Today they proved themselves."
With the DDC trophy secured, all eyes now turn to Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges to see if they can complete the club's championship sweep.