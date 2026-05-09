Orlando Pirates beat Mamelodi Sundowns 'big boys' to win league title after 11 year wait - 'We would like to finish it off with first team now'

The victory was particularly sweet given the calibre of the opposition. Sundowns did not hold back in their selection, bringing down several prospects who have already tasted senior football.

However, Krieling praised his side for their ability to compete against 'big boys' and maintain their tactical discipline throughout the ninety minutes. He remained firm that his players deserved the recognition after a grueling season at the top of the table.

"Sundowns brought their big boys down. These boys deserve it from day one, they’ve been fighting, they’ve been in the league, they fought all their way through," Krieling noted.

He further highlighted the squad's growth in big-game situations, stating, "Today they showed character, we could suffer without the ball. Today they proved themselves."

With the DDC trophy secured, all eyes now turn to Abdeslam Ouaddou's charges to see if they can complete the club's championship sweep.



