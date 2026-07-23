Orlando Pirates backed to match Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League after strong transfer business – ‘It's telling us that we need to put another star on our shirt’

The primary objective for the Soweto giants remains the CAF Champions League, a competition that has defined the rivalry between South Africa's elite clubs in recent years.

While Pirates were the first South African side to lift the prestigious trophy in 1995, Mamelodi Sundowns have since overtaken them in terms of modern continental consistency.

Chikoya highlighted the psychological pressure within the camp to match their rivals' achievements on the continent.

"I always say, man, if you're playing for a big team, especially Pirates, you don't have anything to defend, because the previous season is gone."

"You still need to achieve again in the following season.

"Right now, we've got pressure because Mamelodi Sundowns have got two stars above their badge.

"It's telling us that we need to put another star on our shirt as well.

"Yes, we must defend all our trophies and do even more than that, so that we do better than last season.”



