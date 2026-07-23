Orlando Pirates backed to match Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League after strong transfer business – ‘It's telling us that we need to put another star on our shirt’
- Orlando Pirates
Strategic recruitment impresses Buccaneers legend
Innocent Chikoya, a celebrated figure from the club's past, believes the current hierarchy has found the perfect balance between immediate impact and long-term sustainability.
The Zimbabwean-born legend noted that the recent intake of talent includes a mix of battle-hardened veterans and promising academy graduates, a strategy he feels is essential for a club of Pirates' stature.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Soccer Laduma, Chikoya expressed his admiration for the club's recent movements: "If you look at the signings, it's proven players and there are also young players.
"I think I like the book that they are now following. It's taking players that are proven and young.”
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Chasing the second continental star
The primary objective for the Soweto giants remains the CAF Champions League, a competition that has defined the rivalry between South Africa's elite clubs in recent years.
While Pirates were the first South African side to lift the prestigious trophy in 1995, Mamelodi Sundowns have since overtaken them in terms of modern continental consistency.
Chikoya highlighted the psychological pressure within the camp to match their rivals' achievements on the continent.
"I always say, man, if you're playing for a big team, especially Pirates, you don't have anything to defend, because the previous season is gone."
"You still need to achieve again in the following season.
"Right now, we've got pressure because Mamelodi Sundowns have got two stars above their badge.
"It's telling us that we need to put another star on our shirt as well.
"Yes, we must defend all our trophies and do even more than that, so that we do better than last season.”
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Following the established club blueprint
Success at a club like Orlando Pirates requires more than just technical ability; it demands a specific temperament to handle the weight of expectations.
Chikoya has urged the new arrivals to study the existing culture and "blueprint" that has seen players like Relebohile Mofokeng rise from the developmental ranks to become household names.
The former winger offered specific advice to those joining the Soweto giants this window.
"I think they've seen the blueprint. Coming to Pirates, you've seen the blueprint of the team.
"You just need to come there level-headed, put your heart in it, work hard and everything will follow.
"Pirates is a huge brand and if you do the right things at the club, you'll become one of the best players.”
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Youth development and elite standards
A significant part of the club's recent resurgence has been the seamless integration of academy talents into the first-team environment.
Chikoya pointed to the conduct and performance of the club's younger stars as the gold standard for how professional athletes should behave at the highest level.
Chikoya concluded his assessment by encouraging the latest crop of graduates to stay focused on their personal and collective development.
"Look at what Relebohile [Mofokeng] has achieved at only 21.
"He has won almost all the trophies in South Africa.
"From DDC, he knew the pressure and he has become accustomed to the pressure of the club.
"You never heard anything negative about that young boy.
"I'll give you another example, even Mohau [Nkota] and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, no noise.
"Play your football and work as hard as you can.
"The sky is the limit, not for Sundowns but for Pirates.”
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