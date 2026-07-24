Abdeslam Ouaddou has assessed Orlando Pirates' performance after guiding the team to a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas – ‘Because we’ve been conceding goals since the beginning’
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Solving the defensive riddle in Spain
Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reflected on his side’s performance after they secured a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas.
The encounter was a stern test for the South African giants, who had been searching for more stability at the back.
Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with his players’ display, highlighting the team’s improved defensive discipline throughout the ninety minutes against the Spanish opposition.
The Buccaneers finally managed to shut out their opponents, showing a level of focus that had been missing in earlier fixtures of the tour.
Ouaddou was quick to point out that this was a priority for his technical team, stating: “The players have been over 60 minutes, we pushed them for 90 minutes and I’m very happy about the performance.
"The objective today was, of course, to create chances, and not to concede a goal, because we’ve been conceding goals since the beginning.”
- Orlando Pirates
Building momentum through tactical discipline
The victory against Las Palmas marked Pirates’ fourth match of their pre-season campaign, with the team recording two wins, one draw and one defeat so far.
While the results have been mixed, the performance levels have shown a steady upward trajectory as the squad adapts to the demands of the technical staff.
Reflecting on the recent run of games and the controversial moments that have shaped their tour, Ouaddou added: “So yesterday, again, yesterday, I think I was very happy about the performance against Al Ittihad.
"Indeed, it was a 3-3 because we have scored one goal that the referee refused.
"It was not a handball, it was a chest from Tito.
"And what I said to the boys, we need to find back our strength because it’s what makes the strength of Orlando Pirates.”
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Investing in the future of the Buccaneers
One of the most encouraging aspects of the victory was the inclusion and performance of the club's younger talents.
The late winner was scored by substitute Boitumelo Radiopane, who made the difference after coming off the bench to clinical effect.
He spoke glowingly about the maturity shown by the prospects in the squad, noting their ability to follow complex tactical setups against European professionals.
“This team is the most youngest team that I could have put during this camp,” Ouaddou explained.
“And they really responded very well in terms of aggressiveness, in terms of organisation, tactically.
"Tactically, they were very clever.
“So I think Orlando Pirates have a bright future with these young players."
Looking ahead to the final pre-season hurdle
The Pirates squad will now turn their attention to their final match of the Spanish tour, where they aim to finish on a high note.
The intensive training sessions and competitive matches have been designed to prepare the players for the rigours of the Betway Premiership.
There is a clear sense of unfinished business within the camp as they prepare to head back to South Africa.
Ouaddou believes his side has more to offer and is hungry for another positive result to wrap up the trip.
He concluded: "We still have one game, a tough one again. The next game against Neom will be a revenge for us."
"And I will be happy if we can finish this camp with a victory.”
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