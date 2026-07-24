Abdeslam Ouaddou has assessed Orlando Pirates' performance after guiding the team to a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas – ‘Because we’ve been conceding goals since the beginning’

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reflected on his side’s performance after they secured a 1-0 victory over Las Palmas.

The encounter was a stern test for the South African giants, who had been searching for more stability at the back.

Ouaddou expressed his satisfaction with his players’ display, highlighting the team’s improved defensive discipline throughout the ninety minutes against the Spanish opposition.

The Buccaneers finally managed to shut out their opponents, showing a level of focus that had been missing in earlier fixtures of the tour.

Ouaddou was quick to point out that this was a priority for his technical team, stating: “The players have been over 60 minutes, we pushed them for 90 minutes and I’m very happy about the performance.

"The objective today was, of course, to create chances, and not to concede a goal, because we’ve been conceding goals since the beginning.”



