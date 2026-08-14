Kaizer Chiefs' Asanele Velebayi says confidence is high ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash – ‘We know what is required’

Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for one of their sternest tests of the young season as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the FNB Stadium this Saturday.

Despite the daunting task of facing the CAF Champions League winners, midfielder Asanele Velebayi believes the Soweto giants are perfectly prepared for the challenge.

Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Velebayi acknowledged the stature of their upcoming opponents while maintaining a defiant stance.

“We are playing against African champions, so I can imagine how tough that is going to be, but we are going into this game with the confidence from winning our last game,” Velebayi stated as per Sowetan.

“I will say the confidence is high. The mentality is high because we know what is required."



