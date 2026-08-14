Kaizer Chiefs' Asanele Velebayi says confidence is high ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash – ‘We know what is required’
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Focus on the African Champions
Kaizer Chiefs are preparing for one of their sternest tests of the young season as they welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to the FNB Stadium this Saturday.
Despite the daunting task of facing the CAF Champions League winners, midfielder Asanele Velebayi believes the Soweto giants are perfectly prepared for the challenge.
Speaking to the media during a pre-match press conference on Thursday, Velebayi acknowledged the stature of their upcoming opponents while maintaining a defiant stance.
“We are playing against African champions, so I can imagine how tough that is going to be, but we are going into this game with the confidence from winning our last game,” Velebayi stated as per Sowetan.
“I will say the confidence is high. The mentality is high because we know what is required."
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The Da Cruz effect at Naturena
The recent tactical shift and improved discipline at Amakhosi have been attributed to the arrival of new coach Fernando Da Cruz.
Velebayi has been impressed by the Frenchman's meticulous and high-pressure approach to training and match preparation, which has already yielded six points from a possible six in the domestic league.
This demanding environment is exactly what the midfielder believes the squad needed to elevate their standards.
Velebayi provided insight into the coaching style that has revitalised the team's outlook.
“What I have picked up about coach Da Cruz is that he is a very demanding coach.
Even when you feel like you are doing your best, he always wants extra,” the winger explained.
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Inspiration from Luke Baartman
Beyond tactical instructions, personal milestones within the squad are fostering a positive atmosphere.
The recent 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United was highlighted by Luke Baartman scoring his first goal of the season.
For Velebayi, seeing his teammate find the back of the net was a significant personal motivator, as the two share a long history dating back to their formative years in the Western Cape.
“Baartman getting his first goal against Sekhukhune was inspiring for me.
"It was also a happy moment because we came together from the youth of Ajax Cape Town, which is now Cape Town Spurs.
"So seeing him scoring was almost like me scoring my first goal because he’s like a brother to me.
"We came a long way, so that was a proud moment,” he said.
- Asidlali
Maintaining the winning momentum
The Saturday showdown at FNB Stadium represents more than just three points; it is a measuring stick for how far the Glamour Boys have come under the new technical regime.
While Sundowns remain the benchmark for South African football, the mood in the Chiefs camp suggests they no longer fear the continent’s elite.
As the Premier Soccer League table begins to take shape, a third consecutive win would be a massive statement of intent from the Amakhosi.
With the home crowd behind them and a demanding coach pushing them for 'extra' at every turn, Velebayi and his teammates are fully focused on the task at hand.
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