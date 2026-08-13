Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando Da Cruz concedes that facing Mamelodi Sundowns at this stage could hardly have come at a worse time – ‘So I'm a little disappointed for these two reasons’

Fernando Da Cruz has not held back in his assessment of the current Premier Soccer League schedule, highlighting a perceived imbalance in how fixtures have been allocated for the Soweto giants.

The French coach, communicating his concerns through a translator, detailed the specific logistical hurdles that have left him feeling aggrieved ahead of the weekend.

"I'm a little disappointed because on the one hand it happens so early, and on the other hand it happens at a time when we're going to play three games in six days, whereas all the other PSL teams are going to play three games in seven days," he said, as per Soccer Laduma.



