Kaizer Chiefs boss Fernando Da Cruz concedes that facing Mamelodi Sundowns at this stage could hardly have come at a worse time – ‘So I'm a little disappointed for these two reasons’
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Frustration over fixture congestion
Fernando Da Cruz has not held back in his assessment of the current Premier Soccer League schedule, highlighting a perceived imbalance in how fixtures have been allocated for the Soweto giants.
The French coach, communicating his concerns through a translator, detailed the specific logistical hurdles that have left him feeling aggrieved ahead of the weekend.
"I'm a little disappointed because on the one hand it happens so early, and on the other hand it happens at a time when we're going to play three games in six days, whereas all the other PSL teams are going to play three games in seven days," he said, as per Soccer Laduma.
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The challenge of facing champions
The quality of the opposition only serves to heighten Da Cruz's concerns, as Mamelodi Sundowns remain the benchmark for excellence in South African football.
Facing the reigning African champions while dealing with fatigue is a daunting prospect for any coach, and Da Cruz was quick to acknowledge the continental pedigree of the side led by Miguel Cardoso.
Da Cruz elaborated on why the specific timing of Saturday’s showdown is so problematic for his squad's physical state.
"I'm a little disappointed because we have a day of recovery at least against a very good team that won the Champions League.
"So I'm a little disappointed for these two reasons that this match is happening on Saturday," he explained.
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No room for excuses
Despite his vocal disappointment regarding the Premier Soccer League's scheduling decisions, the Chiefs boss was adamant that his players would not use the situation as a crutch.
He demanded a professional approach from his squad, insisting that once the whistle blows on Saturday, the focus must shift entirely to the pitch rather than the calendar.
The former Lille coach made it clear that the club must accept the hand they have been dealt and perform regardless of the circumstances.
"But we have to play it, and we're going to play it - but it's not a problem, it's not excuses.
This game we'll play because we know for the moment that it's like that and we can change nothing," he stated firmly.
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A continental measuring stick
Looking at the broader picture, Da Cruz views the encounter as the ultimate litmus test for his rebuilding project at Naturena.
By facing the most successful club in the country so early in his tenure, he hopes to gain valuable insights into how far his team has progressed and what work still needs to be done to return Kaizer Chiefs to the summit of the South African game.
The Amakhosi mentor concluded by praising the Brazilians' status while setting a high bar for his own players to reach this weekend.
"It's the best team in Africa because they won the Champions League last season, but we'll try to put our level up to the Champions League level on Saturday.
"This game will give us very good information about what the team is able to do," he added.
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