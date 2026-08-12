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Luke Baartman & Daniel Cardoso, Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Fernando Da Cruz must apologise to Thabo Cele; Pray for Mamelodi Sundowns; Give Amakhosi their trophy already, that's how you win the league'

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sekhukhune United
Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs
Sekhukhune United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
F. Da Cruz
T. Cele
S. Mthethwa
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
L. Baartman
M. Shabalala

The Glamour Boys hosted Babina Noko at FNB Stadium in a midweek clash, seeking redemption after crashing out of the MTN8 quarter-final at the hands of Golden Arrows this past weekend. The Soweto giants brushed off their cup disappointment, collecting maximum points thanks to a strike from former Cape Town Spurs starlet and Mduduzi Shabalala to send them top of the early PSL table.

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi had an unpleasant opening exchange to the match, failing to stamp their authority as a big club. Chiefs struggled to string good passes in the opposition’s half, misplacing most of their forward passes without hurting Sekhukhune.

As a result, the match went into the half-time break level at 0-0, leaving both sides with all to play for in the second half.

In the second half, Chiefs came out of the tunnel with renewed energy as they searched for a goal and to bounce back from their MTN8 setback.

The Naturena-based side dominated possession and territory and eventually broke the deadlock with a well-worked goal from youngster Luke Baartman just after the hour mark.

More sustained pressure saw them extend their lead in the 84th minutes when Mduduzi Shabalala scored the second goal to put the game to bed.

Chiefs held on to their lead in the final minutes to claim a hard-fought win against the Limpopo-based side to move to the summit of the table with six points, having won both of their opening two matches.

GOAL dissects fans' reaction to the Chiefs' win against Sekhukhune:

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  • Thabo Cele, Kaizer Chiefs, August 2025Backpage

    Da Cruz must apologise to Cele

    Fernando Da Cruz must apologise to Thabo Cele. None of our defensive midfielders are better than him- Thato wa le Khosi

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  • Brayan Leon Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Chiefs send warning to Sundowns

    Some pray for Mamelodi Sundowns, we coming hard this weekend. If we can get our defense right, we are definitely beating them - Tumelo Mabote

  • Wandile Duba Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Grinding

    That's how you win the league, grinding results even when you are not playing well. Let's keep going boys - Ntando Mabena

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  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Mdu Bafana quality

    If Mduduzi Shabala takes his football seriously, he will play for Bafana Bafana - Madisha Ngoepe

  • Cedric Kaze Sekhukhune United

    The translator lost

    I knew that we would not lose to the translator. If we lost, we wouldn't hear the end of it from our noisy friends - Sello Malatji

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa Kaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayBackpagepix

    Sibongiseni Mthethwa not coming the party

    The transfer window is still open, we must release this Mthethwa guy. He can't do the basics - Big Boy

  • Kaizer Chiefs celebrateBackpagepix

    Trophy time!

    They must just give Kaizer Chiefs their trophy 🏆 already 🤷🏽‍♂️ - SiyaMagwaza

Premier Soccer League
Kaizer Chiefs crest
Kaizer Chiefs
KAC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC