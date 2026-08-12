Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 Sekhukhune United: 'Fernando Da Cruz must apologise to Thabo Cele; Pray for Mamelodi Sundowns; Give Amakhosi their trophy already, that's how you win the league'

Kaizer Chiefs claimed a 2-0 victory over Sekhukhune United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi had an unpleasant opening exchange to the match, failing to stamp their authority as a big club. Chiefs struggled to string good passes in the opposition’s half, misplacing most of their forward passes without hurting Sekhukhune.

As a result, the match went into the half-time break level at 0-0, leaving both sides with all to play for in the second half.

In the second half, Chiefs came out of the tunnel with renewed energy as they searched for a goal and to bounce back from their MTN8 setback.

The Naturena-based side dominated possession and territory and eventually broke the deadlock with a well-worked goal from youngster Luke Baartman just after the hour mark.

More sustained pressure saw them extend their lead in the 84th minutes when Mduduzi Shabalala scored the second goal to put the game to bed.

Chiefs held on to their lead in the final minutes to claim a hard-fought win against the Limpopo-based side to move to the summit of the table with six points, having won both of their opening two matches.

GOAL dissects fans' reaction to the Chiefs' win against Sekhukhune:

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