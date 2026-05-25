Teboho Mokoena dedicates Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League victory to 'Mamzo in the kitchen'

In a dramatic final that saw Moroccan side AS FAR draw level on aggregate through a Mohamed Hrimat penalty, Mamelodi Sundowns required a moment of inspiration to reclaim their status as Africa's kings.

That moment arrived deep into first-half stoppage time when Teboho Mokoena unleashed a thunderous first-time strike that clipped the underside of the woodwork and flew into the net.

The goal proved to be the decisive blow in the tie, ending a decade-long wait for the Tshwane giants.

Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, Mokoena confessed that he had a premonition about the strike.

“You know what’s funny in my dreams today when I was sleeping I saw myself scoring a goal like that and you know what I’ve been saying to my family I hope God is on our side tonight and we won,” the midfielder revealed.







