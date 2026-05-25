Teboho Mokoena dedicates Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League victory to 'Mamzo in the kitchen'
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Prophetic goal seals the crown
In a dramatic final that saw Moroccan side AS FAR draw level on aggregate through a Mohamed Hrimat penalty, Mamelodi Sundowns required a moment of inspiration to reclaim their status as Africa's kings.
That moment arrived deep into first-half stoppage time when Teboho Mokoena unleashed a thunderous first-time strike that clipped the underside of the woodwork and flew into the net.
The goal proved to be the decisive blow in the tie, ending a decade-long wait for the Tshwane giants.
Speaking to SABC Sport after the final whistle, Mokoena confessed that he had a premonition about the strike.
“You know what’s funny in my dreams today when I was sleeping I saw myself scoring a goal like that and you know what I’ve been saying to my family I hope God is on our side tonight and we won,” the midfielder revealed.
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Dedicating glory to the backroom staff
While the players often take the limelight, Mokoena was quick to shift the focus to the unsung heroes at Chloorkop.
In an emotional tribute, he dedicated the triumph to the club's staff, specifically mentioning those who take care of the team behind the scenes on a daily basis.
“So, I’m very grateful, very happy. I know how much this means for everyone back home. The staff, everyone, Mamzo in the kitchen, our supporters, small group of about 57 people back home," Mokoena added.
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Updating the jersey with a second star
The victory marks Sundowns' second CAF Champions League title, following their maiden success in 2016.
For the Masandawana faithful, this represents the culmination of years of continental heartbreak and persistence.
Mokoena expressed his pride in being part of the squad that finally secured the coveted second star on the club's emblem.
“I’m very excited, I don’t know what to say. Next time, we wear this jersey it’s going to be two stars," Mokoena said while celebrating on the pitch.
The achievement cements Sundowns' position as one of the elite clubs on the continent, moving them ahead of many traditional powerhouses in terms of modern continental success.
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A busy global schedule ahead
Beyond the immediate glory of the trophy, the win opens several lucrative doors for Mamelodi Sundowns on the international stage.
By conquering Africa, they have secured their spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the CAF Super Cup and the Intercontinental Cup scheduled for next year.
Mokoena was clearly delighted when reminded of the packed schedule of elite competitions that now awaits them.
“Oh yes, the Club World Cup, Super Cup, Intercontinental so many tournaments. Yes, I’m very happy,” he said with a laugh.
The Brazilians will now look to carry this trophy-winning momentum into their global fixtures as they represent South Africa against the world's best.