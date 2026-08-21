With a two-legged semi-final against Golden Arrows on the horizon, Cardoso has hinted at squad rotation, but he is quick to clarify that any changes to the starting eleven are tactical rather than dismissive.

He believes his selection process is about finding the right energy for the right moment.

"Whatever line-up will be put against Golden Arrows has nothing to do with not valuing the trophy or not valuing the sponsor," he added.

"It is just managing the moment. Our intention is to take on the next match the players we feel are in the best condition to play that game.

"It is our intention to go over this qualifying round so that then we can arrive in the final, and the final is after the international break.

"Surely if we arrive at that point and we show capacity and competence to win against Golden Arrows, we will for sure try to fight for the trophy."



