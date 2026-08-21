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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso makes MTN8 semi-final stance clear ahead of Golden Arrows clash - 'Whatever line-up we put out has nothing to do with not valuing the trophy'
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'There is no intention not to value the trophy'
Masandawana coach Miguel Cardoso has addressed suggestions that the club does not prioritise the MTN8, following a period of relative struggle in the competition compared to their league dominance.
The Brazilians have a curiously poor record in this specific tournament, having lifted the trophy only once since MTN took over the sponsorship 18 years ago.
"The trophy has not been at Chloorkop, but we value it as others. There is no intention not to value the trophy or the competition at all from our side," Cardoso said as per KickOff.
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Rotation plans at Chloorkop
With a two-legged semi-final against Golden Arrows on the horizon, Cardoso has hinted at squad rotation, but he is quick to clarify that any changes to the starting eleven are tactical rather than dismissive.
He believes his selection process is about finding the right energy for the right moment.
"Whatever line-up will be put against Golden Arrows has nothing to do with not valuing the trophy or not valuing the sponsor," he added.
"It is just managing the moment. Our intention is to take on the next match the players we feel are in the best condition to play that game.
"It is our intention to go over this qualifying round so that then we can arrive in the final, and the final is after the international break.
"Surely if we arrive at that point and we show capacity and competence to win against Golden Arrows, we will for sure try to fight for the trophy."
Addressing the historical pattern of failure
History has not been kind to Sundowns in the Wafa Wafa competition. Cardoso acknowledged that this statistical anomaly is something the coaching staff and the players have discussed internally to identify why the club has failed to dominate this specific stage.
"It is obviously not a good thing that in 18 years we have one trophy in the MTN8, but it is also understandable that there are other trophies that we won during that period of time.
"I think it is just a matter of coincidence, but it’s a very interesting thing to understand.
"And let me just add, in the beginning of the competition, when we played Polokwane [City], it was our first match, and it was my exact question to the players [that we haven’t been winning this trophy].
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Breaking the cycle
As the first leg against Abafana Bes'thende approaches, the focus remains on breaking a cycle that has frustrated the Sundowns faithful for nearly two decades.
Cardoso has used the club's past failures as a motivational tool, challenging his players to analyse their own performances and mentalities when competing for this specific prize.
"When there is a pattern that is not good, and we won one out of 18, we should understand ourselves if there is anything that we do that takes us in the direction of that pattern and what we have to do differently to break that pattern.
"That was exactly the starting point for the competition that we settled between ourselves, and it will be for sure something I will remind the boys about again in preparation for the next match," concluded Cardoso.
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