Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Siyanda Ndlovu: ' We know that we have limitations on him'
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Managing the rising star
The 22-year-old forward has already begun to show why the Brazilians were so keen to secure his services, making impactful appearances off the bench in two of Sundowns’ opening four matches.
Having made his debut in a high-pressure environment against Kaizer Chiefs, Ndlovu followed that up with another eye-catching performance during the 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants.
However, despite the growing clamour from the Masandawana faithful to see the youngster in the starting line up, Cardoso revealed that a pre-season setback has dictated a more conservative approach.
The player suffered a muscle injury almost immediately after joining the club, which severely hampered his preparation during the team's crucial tour of Europe.
The coaching staff is now determined not to undo the hard work put into his rehabilitation by overloading him too soon in competitive domestic fixtures.
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Cardoso details injury frustration
Speaking after the win against Gallants, Cardoso was transparent about the medical hurdles the player has faced since his arrival.
"Ndlovu arrived at Sundowns; he made one week and a few more days, and he got a muscle injury," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
"We went to Austria; he was injured, and he started training with us a few, maybe one week ago."
The Sundowns boss emphasized that the decision to limit Ndlovu's game time is based on data and medical advice rather than a lack of faith in his ability.
He noted that the intensity of top-flight football can be unpredictable, making it dangerous to rush a player back from a soft-tissue injury.
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Addressing the outside noise
In a world of instant gratification, Cardoso is well aware that supporters are often left scratching their heads when a talented player is omitted from the team sheet.
"So that is exactly the thing that people who are from outside don’t understand because they are not in possession of all the information that we who are inside we work permanently on.
"It also depends on the level of matches because there are also behaviours inside the pitch that he doesn’t control.
“He’s obviously a fantastic, creative player that will help us for sure a lot, like many others, but his process of integration in the team is something we have to do naturally and carefully because when you come from an injury the worst thing that can happen is to go back on the same process.
“So that’s what we are doing, and we are doing well, and he’s also doing well on understanding and entering to help, and I think he did very well.”
The Portuguese manager is clearly thinking about the long-term future of the player rather than just the next three points.
He believes that a cautious approach now will pay dividends when the business end of the season arrives, and the schedule becomes more congested with CAF Champions League commitments.
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A bright future at Chloorkop
Despite the medical restrictions, there is no denying the excitement surrounding Ndlovu’s potential to become a cornerstone of this Sundowns side.
The signs are positive for the young midfielder, who seems to have embraced his role as an impact substitute while he regains full fitness.
Cardoso praised the player's professional attitude during this transition period, noting how well he has adapted to the instructions given to him.
Ndlovu will have plenty of opportunities to show what he can do over the rest of this month as Sundowns play three matches in the last week of August with a PSL encounter with AmaZulu on August 26 sandwiched between the two legged MTN8 semi finals against Golden Arrows on August 23 and 30.
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