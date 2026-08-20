Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso on Siyanda Ndlovu: ' We know that we have limitations on him'

The 22-year-old forward has already begun to show why the Brazilians were so keen to secure his services, making impactful appearances off the bench in two of Sundowns’ opening four matches.

Having made his debut in a high-pressure environment against Kaizer Chiefs, Ndlovu followed that up with another eye-catching performance during the 2-0 victory over Marumo Gallants.

However, despite the growing clamour from the Masandawana faithful to see the youngster in the starting line up, Cardoso revealed that a pre-season setback has dictated a more conservative approach.

The player suffered a muscle injury almost immediately after joining the club, which severely hampered his preparation during the team's crucial tour of Europe.

The coaching staff is now determined not to undo the hard work put into his rehabilitation by overloading him too soon in competitive domestic fixtures.



