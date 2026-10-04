Netherlands player ratings vs Serbia: Joshua Zirkzee and Teun Koopmeiners secure vital victory

Bart Verbruggen - 7/10

A reliable presence between the sticks, Verbruggen made four saves to keep Serbia at bay. He was relatively helpless for the Cvetkovic goal, which was a well-executed transition, but his distribution helped the Dutch bypass the initial Serbian press.

Virgil van Dijk - 8/10

On his milestone 100th cap, the captain was a pillar of composure. He marshalled the backline with authority, winning his individual duels and ensuring the Dutch remained compact even when Serbia threatened on the counter. A vintage performance for the centurion.

Denzel Dumfries - 6/10

As ever, Dumfries was a constant outlet on the right flank, providing width and physicality. While he lacked his usual pinpoint delivery in the final third, his recovery runs were vital in tracking Aleksa Terzic during Serbian transitions.

Micky van de Ven - 7/10

Utilising his recovery pace to great effect, Van de Ven acted as the perfect insurance policy for the Dutch high line. He made several key interceptions and looked comfortable stepping into midfield to aid the build-up play.