MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns must not be decided by the officials - 'We need a referee that respects his job and career'

The spotlight is firmly on the refereeing team ahead of Saturday’s titanic battle in Durban. With two of the continent's most successful clubs vying for silverware, the margin for error is razor-thin. Junior Khanye, never one to shy away from controversial takes, believes the man in the middle will play a pivotal role in determining whether the match is remembered for the football or for external interference.

"We are about to witness two of the biggest teams in South Africa fighting for a trophy," the former Amakhosi winger told KickOff.

He expressed his desire for a balanced performance from the officials, stressing that the integrity of the contest depends on professional conduct. The clash is expected to be a fiery affair, given the history between these two rivals and the domestic dominance they currently share.

"Only if a referee that won't be biased can be assigned for this match because this is one game that is not going to be easy. We need a referee that respects his job and career, not a referee that is going to decide the match," Khanye declared.



