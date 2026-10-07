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MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns must not be decided by the officials - 'We need a referee that respects his job and career'
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Referee under pressure
The spotlight is firmly on the refereeing team ahead of Saturday’s titanic battle in Durban. With two of the continent's most successful clubs vying for silverware, the margin for error is razor-thin. Junior Khanye, never one to shy away from controversial takes, believes the man in the middle will play a pivotal role in determining whether the match is remembered for the football or for external interference.
"We are about to witness two of the biggest teams in South Africa fighting for a trophy," the former Amakhosi winger told KickOff.
He expressed his desire for a balanced performance from the officials, stressing that the integrity of the contest depends on professional conduct. The clash is expected to be a fiery affair, given the history between these two rivals and the domestic dominance they currently share.
"Only if a referee that won't be biased can be assigned for this match because this is one game that is not going to be easy. We need a referee that respects his job and career, not a referee that is going to decide the match," Khanye declared.
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Pirates looking to defend their crown
Orlando Pirates enter the final as the defending champions, having tasted success in this competition in the last four seasons.
The Soweto side has built a reputation for being clinical in knockout football, and Khanye was quick to acknowledge the relentless attacking nature that the Buccaneers possess when they are in full flow on the pitch.
"Pirates are Betway Premiership champions, and they have won a treble. Not to forget that they are defending this very same MTN8 trophy after winning it last season.
"Pirates will attack you to the extent that you even forget your own football identity. They hardly play for a draw," the analyst explained.
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Sundowns aim for domestic cup resurgence
Mamelodi Sundowns, despite their incredible league consistency over the last decade, are looking for their first domestic cup under Miguel Cardoso and their first trophy in this competition since 2021/22.
"On the other side, we have a Sundowns team that has been dominating South African football for the past 10 years. These are the champions of the African-Asian-Pacific Cup," Khanye stated.
He believes the battle between the two teams will be fascinating, though he ultimately believes that despite the Brazilians showing defensive vulnerabilities lately, the African champions will go on to win the final.
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His score prediction
When it came down to making a final call, Khanye backed the Chloorkop-based outfit to narrowly edge out the defending champions.
"It's not gonna be easy, but Sundowns is going to beat Pirates 2-1," he declared.
"Both teams will be tested. But the Sundowns defence is very poor. Pirates have got top-class wing forward players, people like Ghampani Lungu, people like Oswin Appollis. They will test that Sundowns defence. But I don't think Pirates will outscore Sundowns.
"Pirates have got quality, but majority of their players are new, so I don't think they will maintain Sundowns," Khanye concluded.
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