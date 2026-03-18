Miguel Cardoso issues Monnapule Saleng progress report, details what former Orlando Pirates star has brought to Mamelodi Sundowns

“Saleng is a player that we are discovering day by day, and we try to make him understand what we also want from him,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

“He can play left and right, and obviously, different things come from left and right. We didn’t have a lot of training sessions with Saleng in terms of building him in the direction of the team.

“So we are trying to profit from what he has that is natural, rather than putting him in the collective training process," added the Portuguese.

“This week, for example, I put him on the pocket on the right, and I also got excited – I said, 'Wow, we have a guy who can also play in these spaces, because he loves the game, he’s so aggressive, he loves a lot playing football.'”