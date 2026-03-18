Miguel Cardoso issues Monnapule Saleng progress report, details what former Orlando Pirates star has brought to Mamelodi Sundowns
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Salang's time at time at Sundowns so far
Since arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates in January, Monnapule Saleng has made four appearances in the Premier Soccer League and CAF Champions League.
The winger is yet to score in those games he has featured in but has made an assist.
Coach Miguel Cardoso has been working on having the winger adapt to his methods and he shares what he has seen in his player so far.
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Discovering Saleng day by day
“Saleng is a player that we are discovering day by day, and we try to make him understand what we also want from him,” said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.
“He can play left and right, and obviously, different things come from left and right. We didn’t have a lot of training sessions with Saleng in terms of building him in the direction of the team.
“So we are trying to profit from what he has that is natural, rather than putting him in the collective training process," added the Portuguese.
“This week, for example, I put him on the pocket on the right, and I also got excited – I said, 'Wow, we have a guy who can also play in these spaces, because he loves the game, he’s so aggressive, he loves a lot playing football.'”
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Competition for Saleng at Downs
Former Sundowns and Pirates left-back Innocent Mdledle feels competition for a starting spot will be tougher for Saleng at Sundowns than what he experienced at Pirates.
"I said before when he moved from Pirates to Orbit [College], that was a wrong move, but now that he is at Sundowns, I think it's a great move, but he will have a problem, because you know at Sundowns there's competition," Mdledle stated as per Soccer Laduma.
"It won't be the same as at Pirates. He was comfortable at Pirates, playing week in and week out, but at Sundowns, competition will be a problem; he won't play every time," the former Bafana Bafana star explained.
"The difference is big, at Pirates, when I arrived, it was my first team professionally, I was playing regularly, but when you arrive at Sundowns, it's different, because you find players who have long been there.
"You find the bosses (of the game) at Sundowns, so it's gonna be totally different, (even though) I liked the professionalism of Sundowns."
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More opportunitites for Saleng
Sundowns still have a lot to play for this season, and it remains to be seen if Saleng will be influential in the remaining nine league games as they battle the challenge of Pirates in the title race.
There is also the Champions League, which is Masandawana's top priority, and a platform for Saleng to show his grit.