Mamelodi Sundowns Wandile Dube signing explained - 'At Bafana we struggled to find left-footed centre-backs for the longest time'

In a league dominated by right-footed players, the acquisition of a specialist left-footed centre-back is often seen as a masterstroke of recruitment.

The former SAFA performance analyst and now AmaZulu Head of Football Strategy Sinesipho Mali noted that Dube offers a unique combination of physical presence and technical proficiency. This makes him a perfect fit for a club that prides itself on building play from the back.

"He's a very good left-footed centre-back and you are right, the growing scouting department of the club deserves some credit, it's still going to grow, expect us to grow in that department," Mali explained to reporters at the University of Pretoria as reported by KickOff.

"But yeah, Wandi is a left-footed centre-back, which is rare to find. It's rare to find a balance within a player with a great physical profile and highly technical, in terms of being able to play."



