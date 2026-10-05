Backpagepix
Mamelodi Sundowns Wandile Dube signing explained - 'At Bafana we struggled to find left-footed centre-backs for the longest time'
- Backpage
Let footers in demand
In a league dominated by right-footed players, the acquisition of a specialist left-footed centre-back is often seen as a masterstroke of recruitment.
The former SAFA performance analyst and now AmaZulu Head of Football Strategy Sinesipho Mali noted that Dube offers a unique combination of physical presence and technical proficiency. This makes him a perfect fit for a club that prides itself on building play from the back.
"He's a very good left-footed centre-back and you are right, the growing scouting department of the club deserves some credit, it's still going to grow, expect us to grow in that department," Mali explained to reporters at the University of Pretoria as reported by KickOff.
"But yeah, Wandi is a left-footed centre-back, which is rare to find. It's rare to find a balance within a player with a great physical profile and highly technical, in terms of being able to play."
- Backpage
Addressing a national deficiency
The scarcity of naturally left-footed central defenders is not just a club-level issue but a national one. Mali pointed out that even the South African national team has historically found it difficult to fill this specific tactical niche.
By securing Dube, Sundowns have effectively cornered the market on a player type that is statistically rare in the domestic game. Mali revealed that the vast majority of teams in the top flight are forced to use right-footed players on the left side of their central defence, which can often disrupt the rhythm of a team's passing and structural balance during high-pressure matches.
"And you have to understand, when you look generally in the PSL, 70 percent of the PSL [teams] play right-footed centre-backs. So that talks to the scarcity of left-footed centre-backs," Mali said.
"At Bafana we struggled to find left-footed centre-backs for the longest time until we got Rushwin [Dortley], so that talks to the scarcity.
"So left-footed centre-backs are rare, especially those who have this great balance, right physical profile, highly-technical, for a team that wants to be possession-based," he noted.
- Backpage
Tactical fit for the Brazilians
Sundowns' game model under Miguel Cardoso is heavily reliant on ball retention and positional play. Having a left-footed player in the heart of the defence allows for more natural passing angles when distributing to the left-back or the midfield pivot. This technical requirement was a primary driver in the pursuit of Dube, who possesses the composure necessary to thrive at Chloorkop.
Beyond his technical skills, Dube is regarded as a robust defender who can handle the physical demands of the African continent.
Mali believes that Dube’s primary defensive instincts will ensure he is not just a ball-player, but a reliable stopper who can contribute to Sundowns' quest for both domestic and continental silverware in the coming seasons.
- Backpagepix
Building for the long term
Mali concluded his assessment by reiterating that while Dube is a significant loss for AmaZulu, the move represents a logical step in the player's development. The Durban-based club remains confident in their own youth structures, but they acknowledge that the lure of the defending champions was a major factor in the deal reaching its conclusion during the final hours of the window.
"But most importantly, has the ability to defend, right? Because that's the primary job of a defender, great aerial ability. I really think he will fit their game model very well and for us we're very clear, we've got a big pool of talent," Mali concluded.
Dube will now look to fight for his place in a squad that is already brimming with international talent as the season progresses.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting