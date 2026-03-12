Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien Bamako CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns will engage Stade Malien for the first leg action of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite facing near elimination from the group stage, the Brazilians eventually saw off Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to advance to the knockout phase.

To boost their chances of advancing to the last four, Downs must fight for a convincing win on their own turf before the second leg encounter.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stade Malien, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.