Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien Bamako CAF Champions League Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

After engaging in the Premier Soccer League game just days ago, Masandawana have regrouped and are fully focused on the CAF Champions League. The Tshwane giants needed a win in their last group match to reach the quarter-finals and now begin their campaign in the knockout phase. Given that they will host the continental rivals, Downs must make sure they take full advantage of home support.

Premier Soccer League heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns will engage Stade Malien for the first leg action of the CAF Champions League at Loftus Versfeld.

Despite facing near elimination from the group stage, the Brazilians eventually saw off Rhulani Mokwena's MC Alger to advance to the knockout phase.

To boost their chances of advancing to the last four, Downs must fight for a convincing win on their own turf before the second leg encounter.

Now, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stade Malien, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Kick-off time

    Game:

    		Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stade Malien

    Date:

    		March 13, 2026

    Kick-off:

    		20h00

    Venue:

    		Loftus Versfeld
  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    How to watch Sundowns vs Stade Malien online - TV channels & live streams

    Online Streaming

    TV Channel

    DStv.com/DStv Now App

    		SS 204 & SABC 3

    You can also follow all the action through GOAL's  Live Text Commentary here.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Mamelodi Sundowns team news & squad

    Zuko Mdunyelwa remains a doubt for the Tshwane giants, but Mothobi Mvala has returned to training.

    Given how important this game is, Coach Miguel Cardoso is likely to maintain his top guns for the game, meaning there is little chance of tweaking the regular starting eleven.

    With Iqraam Rayners enjoying a good goal-scoring run, the Bafana Bafana star is likely to lead the frontline. Mid-season signing Brayan Leon, who has had an immediate impact, could be a secret weapon for the second half.

    Mamelodi Sundowns possible XI: Williams, Modiba, Mudau, Kekana, Ndamane, Mokoena, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Sales, Rayners

  • Stade Malien, March 2026Backpage

    Stade Malien team news and squad

    This is a high-stakes game that the Bamako-based outfit cannot afford to lose. Winning away from home before hosting their rivals from South Africa must be their number one priority.

    Meanwhile, no injury news or suspension has been confirmed by the club before their game in Pretoria.

    Stade Malien possible XI: Traore, Bode, Diarra, Hama, Awine, Asamoah, Coulibaly, Mandjan, Diallo, Simparra

  • Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Head-to-head and recent form

    A win over Orbit College saw Downs extend their win in the PSL to seven straight games. The Brazilians' last defeat came in the Nedbank Cup when TS Galaxy eliminated them.

    Although they are balancing both domestic and continental assignments, Masandawana have remained in good form, and this should boost their morale ahead of the game against the rivals from Mali.

    On the other hand, Stade Malien has been in poor form; in fact, they have only one win in the last five games across all competitions.

    In their last league outing, they suffered a 4-0 defeat against Binga on March 4.

    This will be the first-ever meeting between Sundowns and Stade Malien.

