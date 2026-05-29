How to watch or follow the match between Sundowns and RB Leipzig TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.
Mamelodi Sundowns vs RB Leipzig Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news
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Kick-off time
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs RB Leipzig
Date:
29/05/26
Kick-off time:
20H00
Venue:
Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria.
- AFP
How to watch Sundowns vs RB Leipzig - TV channels & live streams
Online Streaming
TV Channel
SABC Plus
SABC 3
Or follow the goals on our match page.
Sundowns news & squad
Miguel Cardoso will need to get creative in his selections as World Cup call-ups and end-of-season injuries means that his available squad is stripped of the core players who delivered the CAF Champions League title.
Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners are all with Bafana and several players such as Miguel Reisinho, Nuno Santos, Thapelo Morena and Mothobi Mvala are sidelined with injury.
RB Leipzig news & squad
Several Leipzig players are also unavailable for this match due to FIFA World Cup obligations with their national teams. Die Roten Bullen have brought a squad of 16 first-team players supplemented by 10 academy prospects on the RE KAOFELA tour.
Goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi joins the bulk of the teams backline on tour (Defenders Willi Orbán, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Lukas Klostermann, Castello Lukeba, Max Finkgräfe, and Benjamin Henrichs are all in South Africa).
Further forward midfielder Assan Ouedraogo will likely feature with forward Conrad Harder up top.
- Getty Images Sport
Head-to-head and recent form
This will be the first ever meeting between Mamelodi Sundowns and RB Leipzig, making Friday night an historic occasion for both clubs.
Sundowns have played German opposition before, when they faced Borussia Dortmund at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in a match that saw seven goals scored as the German side squeaked a 4-3 victory.
- Getty Images Sport
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