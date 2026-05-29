Mamelodi Sundowns vs RB Leipzig Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Miguel Cardoso will need to get creative in his selections as World Cup call-ups and end-of-season injuries means that his available squad is stripped of the core players who delivered the CAF Champions League title.

Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Themba Zwane and Iqraam Rayners are all with Bafana and several players such as Miguel Reisinho, Nuno Santos, Thapelo Morena and Mothobi Mvala are sidelined with injury.







