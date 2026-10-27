Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions
Match information
Competition:
Carling Knockout Cup
Game:
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants
Date:
27/10/26
Kick-off time:
19:00 SAST
Venue:
Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria.
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Head-to-head and recent form
Mamelodi Sundowns: D D W W W
Following their disappointing early exit from the CAF Champions League, Masandawana will look to the Knockout Challenge for a chance to bounce back and keep their hopes of lifting another domestic trophy alive.
Marumo Gallants: L L L D L
Gallants head into the clash in poor form, having collected just one point from their last five games, with four defeats and one draw. However, their history in this cup competition offers hope that they can turn their fortunes around, with anything possible in knockout football.
GOAL Prediction:
Home win: 31%
Draw: 31%
Away win: 38%
Mamelodi Sundowns squad news
Coach Miguel Cardoso had already made his ambitions clear ahead of the Carling Knockout, insisting the Brazilians are determined to go all the way and lift the trophy. The Portuguese tactician also acknowledged Gallants' history in the competition and stressed the importance of representing the badge with pride.
"We know Marumo by the history and last year's competition. This [Carling Knockout] is a prestigious tournament that every team would want to win, because of the history of the Carling brand and the appeal of the trophy," Cardoso said.
"We would like to win the tournament, and we will do it. We will find the players to obviously be always with a good squad, a strong squad. The ones that will put the shirt on will have to bear the badge of Mamelodi Sundowns."
Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Modiba , Morena, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Mailula.
Marumo Gallants squad
Meanwhile, Bahlabane Ba Ntwa welcome Edgar Manaka back from his two-match suspension. Coach Ronnie Kanalelo believes Sundowns are beatable, pointing to their past defeats in the competition and insisting Marumo Gallants will make the Brazilians work for their place in the next round.
"So basically, what we are saying is that Sundowns are beatable, and as long as they are beatable – it has happened before in the past in the said competition," Kanalelo said.
"That’s what we are looking at. We are not going into this game handing it over on a silver platter – we are going to work for it, and they are also going to work for it. That’s the only thing I know."
Gallants Possible XI: Lako, Ntiya-Ntiya, Motsoeneng, Rikhotso , Manku, Peeha, Ndlovu, Manaka, Ndlondlo, Ncube, Kutumela.
How to watch Sundowns vs Gallants - TV channels & live streams
Online streaming
TV Channel
DSTV App
SuperSport 207
Or you can follow the live scores updates here on GOAL.
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