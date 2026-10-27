Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Carling Knockout Cup Preview: How to watch, kick-off, venue, squad news, current form and predictions

Coach Miguel Cardoso had already made his ambitions clear ahead of the Carling Knockout, insisting the Brazilians are determined to go all the way and lift the trophy. The Portuguese tactician also acknowledged Gallants' history in the competition and stressed the importance of representing the badge with pride.

"We know Marumo by the history and last year's competition. This [Carling Knockout] is a prestigious tournament that every team would want to win, because of the history of the Carling brand and the appeal of the trophy," Cardoso said.

"We would like to win the tournament, and we will do it. We will find the players to obviously be always with a good squad, a strong squad. The ones that will put the shirt on will have to bear the badge of Mamelodi Sundowns."

Sundowns Possible XI: Williams, Ndamane, Khoza, Matuludi, Modiba , Morena, Aubaas, Allende, Santos, Matthews, Mailula.







