Mamelodi Sundowns vs Esperance Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Premier Soccer League (PSL) heavyweights Mamelodi Sundowns are set to host Esperance in a Caf Champions League quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

This is a highly anticipated clash because Sundowns hope to win and carry an advantage to the second leg. It is also a chance for the Tshwane giants to get revenge on a side that eliminated them in the semi-final last season.

Downs fell at home to a 1-0 defeat, and this is exactly what they must avoid this time around as they host the Tunisian heavyweights.

GOAL gives you all the details of the clash between Sundowns and Esperance, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.