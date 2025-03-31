Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Espérance in the Caf Champions League quarter-finals – Can Miguel Cardoso outshine his former side?

Downs' quest for continental glory faces a tough challenge as they meet the side that eliminated them last year, giving them a shot at redemption.

Mamelodi Sundowns are gearing up for a highly anticipated Caf Champions League quarter-final clash against Esperance, the very team that ended their journey in last year’s competition.

However, this time, the narrative takes an interesting twist as the man now leading Masandawana, Miguel Cardoso, was on the opposite bench during that elimination.

The Portuguese tactician, who previously coached Esperance, now has a chance to guide the Brazilians to redemption.

With the first leg set to take place at Loftus Versfeld on April 1st, Sundowns will be eager to capitalize on their home advantage and take control of the tie before heading to Tunisia for the return leg.

Here, GOAL picks Sundowns' first choice 11 and forecasts how the Portuguese is likely to line up his team against Esperance.