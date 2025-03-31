Kaizer Chiefs hopeful Elias Mokwana reveals how Esperance de Tunis plan to hurt Mamelodi Sundowns in Caf Champions League - 'It is the final before the final'

The 25-year-old is expected to start in the attacking line for the Tunisian giants during the highly anticipated duel in Pretoria.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Mokwana to face Sundowns in Caf CL

Explains why Esperance have advantage

Despite Amakhosi interest he joined Esperance 🟢📱 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱